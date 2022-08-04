Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Manufacturing

Master the latest manufacturing technologies that are transforming industrial production and processes. Limited-time offer: Avail $300/ INR 22,500 off; promotion valid until 21st December.

Enrolments open.

Classes start on 21st December; first live class with faculty on 7th January.

6 months

8-10 hours per week

$1,200 (INR 90,000)

Original Price: $1,500 / INR 1,12,500

100% Online

Live sessions with feedback from faculty & recorded classes.

Earn a PG Certificate in Digital Manufacturing to join Industry 4.0

Top-ranked Institute of national Importance

Earn your Post Graduate Certificate from one of the leading institutes of India with state-of-the-art research infrastructure and scientific and engineering instruments.

Learn to design predictive technologies that help increase operational efficiencies

Build skills to design products for additive manufacturing, learn to use CAD and CAM software efficiently, and apply predictive maintenance to minimise machine downtime. Watch the faculty webinar to learn more!

Learn from the experts

Learn from programme faculty who have designed and built 3D printers for institutions in India and the US.

IIT Guwahati PG Certificates Digital Manufacturing email header 8

Program description

Learn the core elements of digital manufacturing from 3D printing to mechatronics.

Required background

A bachelor's degree in any technology or engineering field with basic knowledge of programming is required to successfully enrol in and complete this programme.

Students pursuing their B.E. or B. Tech. may also enrol in this programme.

Skills you will gain

  • Additive manufacturing
  • 3D graphics pipeline
  • OpenGL programming
  • SolidWorks tool
  • Essentials of CNC machines & Robotic Arms
  • Computer aided design (CAD)
  • Computer aided manufacturing (CAM)
  • Digital twin and predictive maintenance
  • Microcontrollers

Overview

In this programme, you will learn the fundamentals of different additive manufacturing processes, computer-aided design and its implementation through computer graphics, computer-aided manufacturing and its implementation through open-source software, predictive maintenance and mechatronic systems and associated tools.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn to:

  • Design for additive manufacturing.
  • Use CAD and CAM software efficiently.
  • Work with microcontrollers and learn the basics of PLC programming and programmable motion control.
  • Use predictive maintenance to save simulation and experimentation costs and time, and minimise maintenance downtime.

Design engineers, production engineers, machine tool builders, product engineers, application engineers, maintenance engineers, will find this programme useful.

This programme features 5 courses and 5 projects.

Course 1 of 5

Course 2 of 5

Course 3 of 5

Course 4 of 5

Course 5 of 5

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email pgc_dm@iitg.ac.in with any questions.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder