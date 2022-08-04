Post Graduate Certificate in Digital Manufacturing

Overview
In this programme, you will learn the fundamentals of different additive manufacturing processes, computer-aided design and its implementation through computer graphics, computer-aided manufacturing and its implementation through open-source software, predictive maintenance and mechatronic systems and associated tools.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn to:
- Design for additive manufacturing.
- Use CAD and CAM software efficiently.
- Work with microcontrollers and learn the basics of PLC programming and programmable motion control.
- Use predictive maintenance to save simulation and experimentation costs and time, and minimise maintenance downtime.
Design engineers, production engineers, machine tool builders, product engineers, application engineers, maintenance engineers, will find this programme useful.