Indian Institute of Technology - Guwahati
Certificate

Post Graduate Certificate in Cloud Computing Applications

Master the core skill sets required to design and deploy dynamically scalable applications on three popular Cloud platform providers: AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP. Learn from the expert faculty at IIT Guwahati. Limited-time offer: Avail $150/ INR 11,250 off; promotion valid until 21st December.

Enrolments open.

Classes start on 21st December; first live class with faculty on 7th January.

6 months

~ 7 hours per week

$1,350 / INR 1,01,250

Original Price: $1,500 / INR 1,12,500

100% Online

Live sessions with faculty & recorded classes.

Become an expert in designing, planning, and scaling Cloud implementations

Gain the IIT advantage

Learn from faculty & experts at one of India’s top-ranked engineering institutions. Earn a PG Certificate issued directly by IIT Guwahati.

Develop cloud computing expertise

Master the core skill sets required to design and deploy dynamically scalable and reliable applications on three popular cloud platform providers. Watch the faculty webinar to learn more.

Project-based learning experience

Effective learning with a practitioner’s curriculum including capstone projects, use cases and hands-on online labs. Get direct, real-time engagement and actionable feedback from the IITG faculty.

IIT Guwahati Overview

Program description

Master key architectural principles and develop the skills needed to become a Cloud expert

Required background

A bachelor's degree in any related field is required to successfully complete this programme. You will also need to have a basic level of understanding of coding (C/C++/Java), algorithms and high-school level mathematics. Students in their third year of graduation may also enrol in this programme.

Skills you will gain

  • AWS Lambda
  • Microservices
  • Containers
  • Cloud-native deployment
  • Kubernetes
  • XR SDKs
  • Cloud XR
  • XR application deployment
  • Unity SDK

Overview

With top global organisations continuing to adopt and harness the power of the cloud, skilled cloud professionals are in high demand. In this programme, you will build expertise in designing, planning, and scaling cloud implementations.

You will first build a strong foundation in cloud computing and its applications. You will then learn how to design, develop, and deploy a full-fledged cloud computing application.

As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:

  • Navigate cloud computing platforms and XR applications.
  • Design full-fledged cloud computing based applications using Docker and other open source software.
  • Build and deploy XR applications using Unity and other open source tools, to be compatible with leading cloud platform providers - AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.

This programme will be useful for IT professionals, project leads, managers in tech companies and data/ coding professionals. Individuals looking to enter or specialise in cloud computing applications can also enrol for this programme.

Some of the typical job outcomes participants can expect post completing the programme are as cloud developers, cloud architects, software/backend engineers, cloud application developers, etc.

This 6-month programme features 5 courses and 5 projects

Course 1 of 5

Course 2 of 5

Course 3 of 5

Course 4 of 5

Course 5 of 5

Instructors

Frequently asked questions

If you need further assistance, please email pgc_cca@iitg.ac.in with any questions.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder