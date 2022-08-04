Post Graduate Certificate in Cloud Computing Applications

Overview
With top global organisations continuing to adopt and harness the power of the cloud, skilled cloud professionals are in high demand. In this programme, you will build expertise in designing, planning, and scaling cloud implementations.
You will first build a strong foundation in cloud computing and its applications. You will then learn how to design, develop, and deploy a full-fledged cloud computing application.
As you advance through the programme, you’ll learn how to:
- Navigate cloud computing platforms and XR applications.
- Design full-fledged cloud computing based applications using Docker and other open source software.
- Build and deploy XR applications using Unity and other open source tools, to be compatible with leading cloud platform providers - AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP.
This programme will be useful for IT professionals, project leads, managers in tech companies and data/ coding professionals. Individuals looking to enter or specialise in cloud computing applications can also enrol for this programme.
Some of the typical job outcomes participants can expect post completing the programme are as cloud developers, cloud architects, software/backend engineers, cloud application developers, etc.