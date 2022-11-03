Cover Letter Writing Guide 2023: Examples and Tips

Learn about the importance of a cover letter, discover three CV cover letter examples for jobs including management and middle management, as well as for students, graduates, and beginners.
A well-structured cover letter, when combined with your CV, is key to finding the position you desire. A cover letter illustrates your expertise and qualifications for the job you seek. A cover letter offers the chance to describe specific situations, highlight important talents, and share professional goals that may not be addressed on your CV.
Before you start drafting your CV cover letter, review some sample cover letters to discover effective techniques and important tips for creating a personal statement for your job application. This article explores three cover letter examples organised by genre and industry sectors to inspire you.
[Receiver’s Address]
[Date]
[Salutation],
I am a seasoned corporate executive with a strong reputation for accelerating corporate growth and reorganising global businesses. In the role of senior manager, I shall contribute my drive and will to succeed to your company. I have primary areas of experience that I will contribute to your company, which are as follows:
I have a deep dedication to [the respective industry/sector], having served in many roles and competencies.
My effective [the respective industry/sector] knowledge as well as the capacity to develop, comprehend, and resolve [the respective industry/sector] processes is bound to boost business market share gains, ultimately leading to financial prosperity.
I have an independent spirit, agility, and expertise that will help you build important connections to succeed in business.
My experience of over three decades of smart, critical thinking activities has delivered productivity and profitability.
My [name of degrees] and community outreach management responsibilities with several non-profit organisations have further enhanced my abilities and flexibility to satisfy the work criteria. Since I have done this over the years, I'd like to share with you the high-quality service and value I can offer to your organisation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this. I can be contacted on [contact details]
With warm regards,
[Closing Signature]
[Receiver’s Address]
[Date]
[Salutation],
I'm writing to express my interest in the position of [position name] at [company name]. I'm certain that my level of knowledge fits well with the obligations described in your job description since I have over six years of experience operating the [specified niche].
I've proven myself to be quite an efficient manager and a good leader in my work as [name of previous job position and the company name]. As I single-handedly taught and trained the whole [team name] staff in prep work for [name a commendable task carried out by you], my worth became clear to the proprietors. Throughout the following years, my team regularly exceeded monthly [specified niche] targets.
Your company, I feel, would greatly benefit my expertise in the key segments:
High level of customer service criteria
A passion for quality
A high level of dedication as well as leadership abilities
Delivering results under pressure
I believe my skills will contribute to [business name] ongoing growth. My experience in this field has equipped me for this opportunity, and I genuinely hope that I will be able to contribute to your team.
It would be an honour to speak with you about the [job position] in further depth. I'd be delighted to visit whenever it is most suited for you.
I appreciate the time, and eagerly await your response.
[Closing Signature]
[Receiver’s Address]
[Date]
[Salutation],
I'm writing this letter to express my interest in [company name]’s internship programme. I learnt about your organisation via my institution's student placement centre, and after browsing your website, I've become interested in your outstanding work in [ industry name].
I'm now majoring in [subject area] and minoring in [subject area] at [institution name], where I'll graduate [graduation date]. In addition to my [subject area] and [subject area] experience, I specialise in [interest/subject area]. The opportunity to do my internship with [business name] will expand my knowledge and experience to progress in my profession while applying everything I've studied to support your business objectives.
I aim to work with an organisation like [business name] after college to get hands-on experience, [professional goal], and eventually [professional goal]. With the correct opportunity and professional experience with well-known clients, I believe I can achieve my goals. I previously interned at [business name], where I worked on important projects for their major customers. I had the chance to study [name of technical skills/tools learned] during the same internship. I also learnt [example of initiative and outcome]. Given that you are seeking to expand your [team name], I feel my understanding of [subject area] may be of value to you.
If you have any questions that you would like me to address, please contact me on [contact details].
Looking forward to hearing from you,
[Closing Signature]
The cover letter templates above go beyond the information in a CV, assisting the recruiting supervisor and potential employers in quickly recognising the applicant’s value as an employee. Let’s explore the key ways this is achieved.
Be straightforward and succinct. They express most about what a cover letter ought to state in the first paragraphs, such as their expertise level and status, as well as how they got the position.
Be specific about experience and impact. The applicant outlines key expectations from the position description and shows their relevant skills and previous experience with similar tasks. They also share an example about just how they have driven impact in their present job. Your cover letter should include applicable situations that illustrate your potential to accomplish the responsibilities mentioned in the job description whether you are a fresh graduate asking for an apprenticeship or early in your career looking for your next role.
Include a clear call to action. In each example, the applicant signed off by reiterating their interest in the company and role, sharing their availability and willingness to connect, and providing their contact details such as a phone number or email address.
Your cover letter is an opportunity to distinguish yourself. Consider a period when you delivered impact with a major project or implemented a new strategy to spur innovation. Since you will have more quantifiable achievements to rely on as you gain more expertise, your cover letter is the perfect spot to bring out these details. Make the most of this desirable opportunity to show off your skills, expertise, and abilities.
Learn more about effective cover letters in the online course Writing Winning Resumes and Cover Letters from the University of Maryland. For more career planning assistance, consider courses like Successful Interviewing or Career Planning: A Path to Employment.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.