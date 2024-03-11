Is BITSAT Easier than JEE?

BITSAT and JEE are engineering exams that take about three hours to complete. This article will discuss how these entrance tests differ and provide guidance to help you prepare.
Engineering opens many career options and diverse streams for interested learners. It is among India’s most in-demand courses[1]. A combination of government initiatives, shortages in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) skills, and emerging technologies have combined to make this a popular course after 12th.
Before pursuing engineering at a university level, you must pass exams like JEE or BITSAT. When deciding whether to take JEE versus BITSAT, consider your testing style and the schools you’d like to attend. For example, JEE isn't an option if you intend to participate in a BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science) school. You can take the BITSAT. If a Birla school isn’t on your list, JEE will be your best bet. However, if you apply to Birla schools and others, you may consider taking both tests.
Here’s what you need to know about choosing between the entrance exams, including why you should take one or the other, which test is more manageable, and comparing the two exam styles.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science has an exam for candidates wanting to attend their institutes in Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) is the exam if you want to enter an integrated first-degree programme, which combines various disciplines and doesn't require intermediate degrees for BPharm and BE & MSc courses.
If you don’t want to attend their schools, you don’t need to take the BITSAT. Thus, you should review their programmes and see if any courses appeal to you. If you are unsure, you may opt to take both JEE Main and BITSAT. However, you should check examination dates at the beginning of each year to determine when you can take them and if they meet your needs.
You will have three houses to take this multiple-choice, 150-question engineering entrance exam.
Preparation is essential for engineering exams like the BITSAT. In addition to studying concepts and theories, taking mock tests based on questions from previous years can help you get test-ready. Allowing yourself ample time—at least three months—can help reduce stress and ensure you can answer all the questions within the allotted three-hour test-taking window.
For example, you might consider following this basic three-month plan:
Start with fundamental concepts. Since this is a concept test, you need to spend considerable time focusing on formulas and equations. Practice using them and ask teachers and friends who are good with maths for help when needed. Your 11- and 12-grade teachers can likely help you with a formulas list.
Analyse papers and previous test questions. This will help you understand the difficulty of the test and adjust your preparation accordingly.
Focus on your strengths. BITSAT will mark you down for wrong guesses. While reminding yourself of formulas is good, you may only want to learn new concepts if you feel confident in testing everything you know.
Time yourself. Try these time guidance suggestions for the exam and practice exams. Allocate 30 minutes for the chemistry portion and 60 to 80 minutes for maths. You can use the remaining time for logical reasoning, physics, and English.
Read the newspaper. Reading articles for an hour or two can help you strengthen your English and logical reasoning skills.
Review reference materials. Textbooks and materials from the National Council Educational Research and Training (NCERT) can help you deepen your understanding of physics, maths, and more.
India's National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), an engineering entrance examination with two stages. JEE Main is an initial screening test you must pass to take the JEE Advanced exam. You need to take this entrance test if you want to attend the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT), National Institutes of Technology, or Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).
JEE focuses on speed and accuracy, with 75 conceptually-based questions in three sections: maths, chemistry, and physics.
As with the BITSAT, allowing yourself time to prepare is essential for maximising your chances of success. Many learners start preparing in Class 11, but you can also make substantial progress in three to six months. A few tips to help you prepare for the JEE include:
Review the syllabus. JEE Main has a syllabus based on information from NCERT textbooks. Understanding the syllabus can guide your preparation.
Take mock tests. Mock tests allow you to prepare with questions and a format similar to what you will face while taking the JEE.
Study daily. Regular practice can help increase speed accuracy and build your concentration. Give yourself time to grasp concepts and apply formulas to each problem thoroughly.
Experiment with solutions. Try different approaches and methods. The more you explore various possible solutions for each problem, the more you can sharpen your analytical skills.
Comparing the two, you’ll find several differences between JEE Main and BITSAT. One of the biggest is that BITSAT is more extended and focuses more on direct knowledge, while JEE Main focuses on concepts. Below are some of the main details of each:
|Details
|BITSAT
|JEE Main
|Number of questions
|150
|75
|Amount of time allowed
|3 hours
|3 hours
|Language
|English
|English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu
|Competition for seats
|Lower
|High
|Question format
|Multiple-choice, direct questions
|Multiple choice, conceptual questions
|Marking
|3 marks for each correct response 1 mark deducted for each wrong answer
|4 marks for each correct response ; MCQ questions: 1 mark deducted for each wrong answer ; Numeric value section: 0 marks deducted for wrong answer
In addition to all these differences in the previous section, how the tests get marked also varies. On the JEE Main, you get four marks for every correct answer. Scorers deduct one mark for each wrong answer in the MCQ questions and zero for wrong answers in the parts dealing with number values. On the BITSAT, correct answers only get three marks, and one mark is deducted for each wrong answer.
JEE Main is a test many top-performing learners take, leading to increased competition per seat. Because fewer students compete per seat to take the BITSAT, it can be easier to get a spot.
Is BITSAT easier than JEE? Yes and no. Ultimately, both tests require substantial preparation and knowledge. If you excel with direct questions and want a test with less competition, BITSAT may be an easier option. However, if you do well with conceptual questions, JEE may align better with your abilities.
Preparing for testing includes studying maths, chemistry, English, and logical reasoning. For a quick refresher, consider exploring online courses to brush up on your skills. For example, on Coursera, you might take Introduction to Mathematical Thinking offered by Stanford or try the University of California Irvine’s Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialisation.
1. Collegedunia. “BITSAT 2023: Exam Dates, Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Question Papers, https://collegedunia.com/exams/bitsat.” Accessed March 11, 2024.
2. India.com. “Is Bitsat Tougher Than-the-Jee Main Exam?, https://www.india.com/education/is-bitsat-tougher-than-the-jee-main-exam-1583135/.” Accessed March 11, 2024.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.