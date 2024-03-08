Jobs After MCom: What Careers Are Available?

Master of Commerce (MCom) is a two-year master's degree that focuses on commerce-related subjects like business, accounting, computer applications, and maths. This degree allows you to pursue banking, finance, accounting, marketing, or sales careers.
You can apply for an MCom programme after completing an undergraduate degree, usually a Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons) or Bachelor of Commerce General (BCom). You must complete and pass an MCom entrance exam, too. Each university specifies which MCom entrance exam you should take, but standard exams are PESSAT, OUCET, SKUCET, and AUCET.
Working towards an MCom degree gives you several different career paths. If you are interested in accounting and finance, this programme is well suited for you. MCom graduates:
Can apply for a variety of job opportunities in fields including marketing, tax consulting, insurance, and finance
Often focus on mathematics and understand how to present complex data in an understandable manner
Can earn an average salary of ₹4,16,000 per year, depending on the role, according to PayScale [1]
Both an MCom degree and an MBA are postgraduate degrees that require two years of study. Though both programmes cover business-related topics, the coursework and career paths of each differ.
Learners who obtain an MCom degree typically enter accounting or finance fields, while MBA recipients go into managerial roles.
As an MCom learner, you will study finance, banking, insurance, economics, and taxation. As an MBA learner, you will learn finance, international business, human resource management, information technology, and supply chain management.
MCom grads have a breadth of business knowledge that fits many corporate positions. In general, an MCom degree lends itself to employment in the following industries:
Banking
Tax services
Accounting
Auditing
Education
Insurance services
An MCom degree can provide you with the skills for various jobs, many focusing on numbers. You can apply for some jobs right out of school, but some require additional coursework or certification to apply.
Here’s a list of possible jobs after MCom you can pursue.
*All salary information is from Talent.com India in February 2024.
Average salary: ₹ 4,73,730
India is home to a growing digital marketing landscape. As the second-largest online market globally, the country is ripe with online marketing opportunities. According to Expert Market Research, the automotive, telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are currently some of the top industries in the digital marketing market in India [2].
Research shows learners with knowledge of email marketing, SEO, interactive consumer websites, and online advertising are in high demand.
Average annual salary: ₹1,050,000
As a tax consultant, you could help individuals, companies, and organisations navigate the taxation requirements in India, as many individuals and entities are obligated to pay income tax. You might also help businesses register and file for goods and services tax.
Some of your duties as a tax consultant may include:
Filing tax returns
Advising clients on capital gains issues
Assisting a client with an income tax audit
Consulting clients about income tax
Attending income tax hearings
Average annual salary: ₹8,00,000
A standard job that MCom learners pursue is becoming a chartered accountant. However, to hold such a position requires more coursework beyond the MCom. You need to earn a CA certificate, which consists of three levels of study: foundation, intermediate, and final. In addition, you’ll need to complete a 2.5-year articleship.
Average annual salary: ₹6,00,000
An MCom degree lends itself to a sales analyst role. With business and finance education, as a sales analyst, you can help companies analyse their current sales strategies and suggest improvements. From adjusting investments to spotting opportunities in emerging markets, you can help a company meet or surpass its annual goals.
Average annual salary: ₹7,00,000
As an MCom grad, you can pursue a corporate secretary position. In this role, you should ensure the company follows legal and regulatory rules. You’ll advise teams, conduct audits, train and educate new employees, and maintain communication with executives and shareholders.
To become a corporate secretary, in addition to completing an MCom degree, you’ll need to pass a 10+2 exam administered by the ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India) Board and complete a 15-month training session that covers three categories: foundation, executive, and professional.
Average annual salary: ₹4,25,000
With an additional six-month course following an MCom degree, you can apply for a job as a certified financial planner. This course focuses on finances, ethical practices, and investment strategies and can help students secure jobs in finance, investment planning, and insurance consulting.
Since the additional course requirements are just six months long, this is a popular career path for MCom grads.
As you research your next steps, you’ll likely look into specific university programmes and explore the entrance criteria and expectations. If you’re not ready to commit to a two-year programme but would like to explore a few accounting classes to see if they’re a good fit, explore course options on Coursera.
Classes like Fundamentals of Financial Planning, with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, or Fundamentals of Accounting Specialisation could be a good fit. These courses offer a flexible schedule and take five to six months to finish.
