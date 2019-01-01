Profile

Anna Sfyrla

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Anna Sfyrla is an experimental particle physicist. She studied physics in the University of Athens, Greece and subsequently obtained her PhD from the University of Geneva, Switzerland, in 2008. For her PhD thesis, she worked at the CDF experiment of the Tevatron at Fermilab, Illinois, USA and the ATLAS experiment of the LHC at CERN, Geneva, Switzerland. She has been a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA, a research fellow at CERN and has held a research staff position at CERN, before joining again in 2015 the University of Geneva as an assistant professor. She is currently an active physicist of the ATLAS collaboration, searching for new phenomena beyond the standard model. She has held various coordination roles within the ATLAS collaboration.

    Courses

    Particle Physics: an Introduction

