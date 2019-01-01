Géraldine Pflieger is a Senior Lecturer and Researcher in Urban Policy and the Environment at the University of Geneva (Department of Political Science and Institute of Environmental Science) since 2010. A Doctor of the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées (Laboratory Techniques, Territories, Societies, LATTS), she was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley in 2002 (Institute of Governmental Studies, IGS), a Senior researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, from 2003 to 2008 and an Assistant Professor at the University of Lausanne (Institute of Political and International Studies) from 2008 to 2009. Her current research work deals with the governance of common resources (mainly water and land) – at the international, regional and local scales –, and with the transformation of the government of metropolises facing great infrastructural and environmental challenges (for example issues of coordination between transport and land use or between urbanisation and the use of natural resources). Her two main teaching fields are the environment and international relations and urban policies.