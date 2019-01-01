Peng Chongsheng,associate professor in Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), is commentator of National Natural Science Foundation and peer reviewer of the Ministry of Education of China. Dr. Peng is the expert of both SJTU General Education module and expert storehouse of China Association of Pharmaceutical Education (CAPE). He got his Ph.D in west China university of medical science. He is the visiting scholar(2005-2006) of Institute of Molecular Bioscience (IMB), University of Queensland. Also, his course of “Traditional Chinese Medicine & Chinese Culture” has been regarded as key course for general education in Shanghai district since April, 2015, and key course of SJTU since 2012. He has got 6 research projects founded by National Natural Science Foundation, the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, Shanghai Science and Technology Committee. Dr. Peng has got4 Chinese patents, issued 40 papers, and finished 4 books as co-editor or author. He has guided 2 National College Students Innovation Experiment projects and more than 10 PRP projects. His research mainly focus on three aspects, UPLC-MS/MS analysis of pharmaceutical ingredients of TCM and their metabolites in vivo, discovery of novel natural products and their bio-activities, ethnopharmacology and pharmaceutical resources screening. Dr. Peng has been honored with the fourth Kaiyuan top ten excellent teachers reward in 2014, and awarded the first prize of Shanghai teaching achievement, teaching innovation of course center of Shanghai, first prize of SJTU general education contribution in 2013.