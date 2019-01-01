Profile

Andrea Waters-Rist

Assistant Professor

    Bio

    Dr. Andrea Waters-Rist is an assistant-professor in human osteoarchaeology at the Faculty of Archaeology at Leiden University, the Netherlands. Here, she also is co-director of the Laboratory for Human Osteoarchaeology, and director of the Stable Isotope Processing and Thin Sectioning Laboratory, where she oversees research on human skeletal remains on a wide range of topics conducted using cutting-edge techniques. Having published on a range of topics, her expertise includes the reconstruction of dietary practices, including breastfeeding and weaning in past populations, and the analysis of dental and skeletal diseases and morphological variants. Dr. Waters-Rist works with human skeletal material from various geographic areas and temporal periods. While much of her current research is on post-Medieval Dutch populations, she also studies the remains of mid-Holocene Siberian hunter-gatherers, pre-Columbian Nicaraguan agriculturalists, and Mesolithic to Neolithic Europeans.

    Courses

    Osteoarchaeology: The Truth in Our Bones

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder