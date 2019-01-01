Profile

Winston Liaw

Chair of Health Systems and Population Health Sciences

    Winston Liaw is a family physician, health services researcher, and the Chair of Health Systems and Population Health Sciences at the University of Houston, College of Medicine. His research focuses on the primary care workforce, access, telemedicine, practice transformation, health informatics, and the integration of public health and primary care. Prior to joining the University of Houston, he was a researcher at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and was the Medical Director at the Robert Graham Center, a primary care policy research institute affiliated with the American Academy of Family Physicians. He also served as residency faculty at the Virginia Commonwealth University, Fairfax Family Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Liaw received a BA degree from Rice University, an MD from Baylor College of Medicine, an MPH from the Harvard School of Public Health, family medicine residency training from Virginia Commonwealth University, and health policy fellowship training from the Robert Graham Center.

    Population Health During A Pandemic: Contact Tracing and Beyond

