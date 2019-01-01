Flora Amato is a researcher in the field of Information Management. Her research activities involve both theoretical and experimental work in Artificial Intelligence, Knowledge Management and Information Integration. She performs her research activity as Associate Professor Tenure Track at the Department of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology of University of Naples Federico II where she works since 2006. She is Professor of Artificial Intelligence for the Master degrees in Computer Science and Electronic Engineering, Automation and Telecommunications, at Engineering Courses of the University of Napoli Federico II. She gained qualification for Associate Professor in August 2017. She graduated summa cum laude in Computer Science at the Faculty of Mathematics, Physics and Natural Sciences at the University Federico II of Naples in 2005. She received in 2009 the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Computer and Control Engineering at the same University. She was visiting researcher at the Department de Ciències de la Computació of the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Barcelona (Spain) in the period from March to April 2013, where she collaborated with Prof Fatos Xhafa on semantic techniques for the definition and the composition of processes. She was a visiting researcher at the Department of Computer Science of the University of Maryland (USA) in the period from February to March and September 2015.