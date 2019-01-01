Biologist with a Ph.D. in ecology, alumnus of the Alexander von Humboldt-Stiftung. I worked as an associate researcher at Ulm University, Germany, and currently work as an associate professor at the University of São Paulo, Brazil. My research focuses on ecological synthesis. In other words, I aim to help connect the dots between data and ideas. My primary goal is to unveil the assembly rules of ecological systems formed by species interactions. Besides, I have a strong commitment to training young scientists and popularizing scientific knowledge.