Benoît Tanguy is a Managing Director and Global Co-Head of TMT Finance at Société Générale with over 18 years of TMT finance experience Benoît oversees worldwide lending activity in the Telecom, Media and Technology sectors for both Investment Grade and Non-Investment Grade companies Recent notable transactions led by Benoît include the c. €2.9bn refinancing of Cyfrowy Polsat in Poland, the c. €1.2bn refinancing post spin-off of Cetin in the Czech Republic, the CHF 1.8bn acquisition financing of Orange Switzerland by Xavier Niel’s investment vehicle NJJ Holding followed by the CHF 2.2bn full refinancing of Orange Switzerland in April 2015 and the €415m acquisition financing of Eurofiber by Antin Infrastructure Partners Prior to joining Société Générale, Benoît was a Director at Paribas Media & Telecom finance team. He led some of the first financings supporting the network expansion of mobile and cable operators in the mid 1990s, then for the fixed line operators (CLECs) in the late 1990s Benoît graduated from HEC business school and completed an executive MBA program at Kellogg