Dr. Kathleen Jones is a Clinical Professor of Pathology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Houston College of Medicine. She graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine (MD) and Texas A&M University (BS). She spent over 20 years as a practicing pathologist and educator at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, Temple and Texas A&M College of Medicine. Her educational and research interests include curriculum development, assessment, integration, and case-based learning, using a variety of formats. She has experience in both undergraduate medical curricula (UME) and in graduate medical education (GME).