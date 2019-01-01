Tracy McManaman-Bridges received a Diploma RN 26 years ago in Nova Scotia Canada. She has worked in Obstetrics, Leadership and Education since then. Along the way she completed her master’s degree in leadership at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Health Science Education at the University of Houston. Currently she is Vice President of the Houston-Galveston AWHONN Chapter, Succession Planning Chair for the Sigma Theta Tau Phi Chi Chapter and a Delegate for the Texas Nurses Association. She serves on the Board of Advisors for Family Nurse Partnership in Houston. Along with women’s health Tracy also has a passion for new nurses and educating the future generation. Currently she is a Professor of Practice at The University of Houston and a charge nurse at Houston Methodist Sugar Land in labor and delivery. She has extensive background and knowledge in all areas of obstetrics- gynecology, NICU, mother-baby, newborn nursery, labor and delivery ER and ICU.