ISAE-SUPAERO
ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes.
We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space.
Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.