ISAE-SUPAERO Logo

ISAE-SUPAERO

ISAE-SUPAERO, world leader in aerospace engineering higher education, has trained over 21,000 highly skilled engineers since its creation in 1909. We have been educating students to have the most advanced scientific and engineering skills, helping the aeronautics and space industry to anticipate and adapt to the latest scientific, economic and social changes.  We welcome the best students from all over the world and educate them to be future responsible leaders driving the development of our society and contributing to technological innovation in aeronautics and space.  Located in Toulouse, France, we benefit from a unique ecosystem, both at the heart of the European capital for aeronautics and space and of a thriving aerospace higher education and research campus.

Courses and Specializations

Fundamentals of Flight mechanics
Fundamentals of Flight mechanics Specialization

Available now

Annafederica Urbano

Annafederica Urbano

Associate professor - Launchers and propulsion
Control and Design of Aerospace Vehicles - DCAS-ISAE-SUPAERO
Eric Poquillon

Eric Poquillon

Lead flight test engineer
Yves Gourinat

Yves Gourinat

Full professor (ISAE-SUPAERO - Toulouse University) Physics of Structures & Biodynamics. Chair of Aerospace Structures Advanced Master
www.isae-supaero.fr
https://www.facebook.com/isae.supaero/
https://twitter.com/ISAE_officiel
`` https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgkWGmZzROjwtuibT2I7J_g
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder