في هذه الدورة عن مبادئ الشبكات اللاسلكية من شركة أروبا، سوف تتعلم الاختلافات بين الشبكات السلكية والشبكات اللاسلكية، كما ستتعرف على المنظمات و الهيئات التي تضع المعايير للشبكات اللاسلكية من نوع واي فاي و ستعرف أساسيات الاتصال اللاسلكي. الهدف من هذه الدورة هو تعريفك بطريقة إعداد الشبكة اللاسلكية وكيف تعمل الشبكات اللاسلكية بشكل مبسط دون الحاجة إلى أي خبرة فنية مسبقة. تنقسم الدورة إلى جزأين:
Aruba Mobility Basics - Arabic أساسيات شبكات وايفاي من أروباHPE Aruba Networking
Beginner Level
لا توجد متطلبات مسبقة مطلوبة
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic
Skills you will gain
- Cryptography
- WLAN Architecture
- Radio Frequency (RF)
- Computer Network
- Wireless
Beginner Level
لا توجد متطلبات مسبقة مطلوبة
Approx. 5 hours to complete
Arabic
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Part 1
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 161 min)
2 hours to complete
Part 2
2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 114 min)
