Automated Cyber Security Incident Response
Automated Cyber Security Incident Response

Taught in English

Instructor: EDUCBA

4.8

(16 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
5 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

February 2024

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a foundational understanding of automated incident response, emphasizing its pivotal role in modern cybersecurity. Participants delve into core incident response concepts, recognizing their significance in contemporary practices. The module elucidates the critical role of automation in security operations and incident response, elucidating the seamless process flow. By the end, learners will grasp the fundamentals, enabling them to appreciate the strategic importance of automation in fortifying cybersecurity defenses and responding effectively to emerging threats.

In this module, get familiar with incident management tools and detection techniques. Explore the extensive features and capabilities offered by various tools, which position them as a prominent industry solution. Leveraging Threat Intelligence for Automated Triage, Data Collection, and Advanced Analysis Techniques. Learn how to implement machine learning and AI in incident triage and its basic functionality. Interact with the interface to create playbooks for automated triage and response.

Module 3, "Data Collection and Management," immerses participants in essential techniques for ingesting, organizing, and managing incidents. Through understanding of major incidents, learners gain valuable insights, fostering a culture of continuous learning. The module empowers participants to create and curate timelines of activity, facilitating ongoing process improvement. By honing skills in efficient data handling, learners are equipped to navigate incident response with precision, ensuring comprehensive incident understanding, and contributing to the enhancement of organizational cybersecurity protocols.

Module 4 introduces learners to the foundational skills of constructing searches, filtering, data transformation, aggregation functions, and result visualization. This knowledge forms a robust foundation for extracting valuable insights and conducting effective data analysis within automation tools. Empowered with these skills, participants are well-equipped to anticipate and adapt to future trends in cybersecurity. The module's focus on data manipulation ensuring that learners not only comprehend the essentials of data analysis but also possess the capabilities to leverage automation tools, fostering their ability to proactively address emerging challenges in the evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

