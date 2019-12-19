By Revathy•
Dec 19, 2019
superb nd intresting
By Samuel R•
Oct 9, 2019
Incredible course!
By Fabricio(Dede) d S•
May 10, 2016
A Wortlhy Course
By Himanshu M•
Dec 20, 2019
very Good
By Konstantinidis E•
Jan 29, 2018
Very nice course. I learned alot! Thank you for your nice work!
What i would like to be changed though are the following:
Probably the course could be updated to the latest Swift language and tools and i would prefer to have more videos and guiding about the final capstone project.
By Mauricio C•
May 1, 2016
I'm kind of disappointed with this last level. It isn't really what i expected.
By Victor G•
May 2, 2016
The capstone project had nothing to do with the previous three courses.
By Markus T•
May 6, 2016
This capstone project was a huge disappointment to me. The course caption stated that this would be where we would use Location, Design and Usability, and Persistence and Settings to build a high quality app. Also stated is that "you’ll apply your skills to create a fully-functioning photo editing app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch." Earlier I have also read that we would be allowed to build an app of our choice or according to teacher's specification. That text now seems to have been removed.
Anyway, none of these promises were kept. Instead we got something like 20 minutes of lectures in total for the whole four weeks, all on a simple framework to track face features. Unfortunately this framework isn't very competent, so there's only so much you can do with it. Most of us have only placed some static images and simple animations on top of the face shown in the camera view, and that is actually enough to get full marks according to the form used in the peer review. How does that even begin to fulfil the promises of the caption?
We have paid as much for this course as for the previous three. There should of course be a similar amount of lectures on more advanced topics like current best practises for UI design, the Location API which was promised, and other interesting things that provide the building blocks for a state of the art iOS app. For a real cornerstone project, I expect that more than 4 weeks would be necessary in order to be able to build a good app, since many of us are doing this on our spare time.
I feel sad that I had the misfortune of signing up for this course before it was made, but hope that you will take our collective criticism and make a good course out of this for future students.
By Peter P•
Apr 16, 2016
If I could, I would rate it 0/5 stars.
Do not, I repeat, DO NOT pay and enroll this course. And you will be disappointed if you do. There, now you have been warned.
This part of the specialization has been put together in a haste, without effort and absolutely without any care of teaching. I'm completely shocked and disappointed.
In other words:
It is a complete joke and a sad excuse for a MOOC. Shame on you University of Toronto!
Yes, harsh words, and here's why:
The course description does not reflect the contents nor the final assignment. Face tracking? That's pretty far from what I expected from this when I paid $284 for the specialization.
In total, there is only 25minutes of video lectures. Really? That's it? It's way too little for a capstone project course.
Staff does not care about learners's concerns. Zero effort to respond in the discussion forums. It takes days before there is any response at all.
The assignment descriptions and requirements are sparse and vague. Why are we doing face tracking when the description talks about location apis and "putting it all together"?
By Hsing L•
May 13, 2016
In this capstone project, you're given a framework to work with, and asked to create an app with pretty minimal required criteria. The problem is, there's very little instructions or support, so it feels like a classroom where the instructor said "do whatever you want" and walks out of the door. Overall the specialization feels ill-organized and of questionable quality, and there are plenty of negative sentiments in the forums.
By Kevin K•
May 11, 2016
After the first week, the instructors never showed up to answer a single question in the forums. The capstone project itself was disappointing, I learned much more from doing my own app in class #3.
I took the Coursera Android specialization, which was eons better than this. I would not recommend this iOS specialization to anyone. I would never again take a MOOC from U of Toronto.
By James M O•
Oct 23, 2016
Nothing much to learn, the videos were rather short. There's no lecture on computing the angles and the full features of the framework. The framework wasn't updated for Swift 3.
By Mikko E•
Apr 14, 2016
The course has been released way too early, clearly it lacks most of its content and what does exist isn't working properly either.
By Angelos G•
Oct 3, 2016
Why there is no "minus one" star? Because one star is way to much for this course. Stay away!
By Sierikova T O•
Feb 8, 2022
It's extremely outdated course
By Muhammet A•
Oct 20, 2016
waste of time and money
By David Q L•
Apr 26, 2016
This is a joke.