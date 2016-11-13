About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
French
Instructors

Offered by

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

La vie de Calvin - Calvin's life

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

La pensée théologique de Calvin - Calvin's theology

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 126 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

L'éthique de Calvin - Calvin's ethics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

La diffusion du calvinisme - The spread of calvinism

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 174 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

