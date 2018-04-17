Learner Reviews & Feedback for Career Options: Exploring a New Career by University System of Georgia
This course is for you if you are interested in researching a new career and acquiring the skills necessary to succeed in it. You will be asked to reflect on your experiences and critically evaluate what you currently know, what you need to acquire, and how to go about getting it. You will then identify groups and individuals that can serve and support you in exploring a new career. During this course, you will identify the elements of a well-structured career plan and evaluate career options by individual fit to determine how to effectively engage your network in your career journey.
You will design a tactical career plan and identify pitfalls in behavior, communication and appearance that can derail a new career. You will also develop a targeted cover letter and resume using a proven business format. Your experiential learning can also be a valuable asset, linking your personal experiences with your chosen career. We will help you define your career objective statement and align this with your strengths and goals. Finally, you will be challenged to research and identify your personal values inventory, and evaluate how to best navigate the current job market by using an innovative approach called career rockclimbing....
By Vandana M
Apr 17, 2018
Good one
By Mona A A
Sep 12, 2020
good
By Ngan P
Feb 10, 2017
Well structured but not a lot of new insights. Materials are old/ too traditional and not motivating.
By Jonathan G
Jan 16, 2018
I found this course repetitive, redundant and insulting to a person's intelligence. Career classes are usually taken in high school. I understand that it may be for some who have no idea what the corporate world is like or have trouble finding a job, but this was ridiculous. Even the most basic high school graduate would know this stuff!