About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with Linux commands and familiarity with Check Point CLISH commands.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with Linux commands and familiarity with Check Point CLISH commands.

Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Deployment 101

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 7 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

CPUSE Tool

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Central Deployment Tool

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 14 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder