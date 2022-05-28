In this course, you will learn the concept of software deployment and the methods and tools used for deployment of Check Point products. And, we will drill down into each deployment tool, providing an overview of how to use it given a common use case.
Check Point Jump Start: Product Deployment
Basic familiarity with Linux commands and familiarity with Check Point CLISH commands.
Introduction
Deployment 101
In this lesson we will briefly discuss what deployment is, the types and methods of deploying Check Point software, and we’ll go over a high level overview of the Check Point deployment tools.
CPUSE Tool
In this lesson we will learn about when and how you should use CPUSE in a relevant deployment, and we’ll learn some basic troubleshooting during the deployment process.
Central Deployment Tool
In this lesson we will learn about when and how you should use CDT in a relevant deployment, troubleshooting in the deployment process, and using CDT’s RMA mode.
