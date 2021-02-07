Learner Reviews & Feedback for Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators Capstone by University of California San Diego
About the Course
In this capstone project course, you will learn to support your students in successfully completing the Advanced Placement Principles Create Task -- however this task can be useful for any course as a culminating, student-designed final programming project.
You will learn to interpret and practice applying to real sample student work the Create Task rubric and have the option to modify it for your own setting. You'll prepare resources to help students through the challenges that come with doing an open-ended project that still needs to meet certain specifications.
Finally, you'll complete your own Create Task assignment including writing about the ways in which you designed algorithms, used abstraction, and struggled with a challenge while completing the task.
You'll be prepared to help students do well on the Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles Create Task!...
By Despina S
Feb 7, 2021
The course was good, well-structured, the instructions were clear. But, I do not understand why we did not submit the assignment. It would be nice to receive feedback.