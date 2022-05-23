Effective planning isn’t just an annual top-down strategic planning and budgeting exercise. To adapt in the turbulent global economy, successful organizations plan in real-time, across the organization, at all times. By leveraging a Connected Planning approach and technology, organizations around the world are finding ways to not only survive, but thrive.
This course is part of the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
About this Course
How Connected Planning links strategy, decisions, processes, and data across an organization
Why and how each organization's Connected Planning implementation journey is crafted to its unique needs
How a Connected Planning approach can generate benefits in Finance, Sales, Supply Chain, and Human Resources, as well as for the overall organization
- Technology Disruption
- Business Planning
- Strategic Planning
- Connected Planning
- Business Strategy
Anaplan
Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Connected Planning in Action
Planning is not just an annual top-down strategy and budgeting exercise. To adapt in a fast-paced world, successful organizations realize that real-time planning activities must happen throughout the organization on an ongoing basis. By leveraging a Connected Planning approach and technology, organizations around the world are finding ways to not only survive, but thrive. In this short lesson, we'll introduce you to the course and to some examples of how Connected Planning is changing the way companies do business.
A Framework for Connected Planning
In this module, we start with an exploration of how Connected Planning bridges the critical gap that organizations so often face between strategic planning and day-to-day execution of the business. We then cover some key Connected Planning terminology for the course and use it to present a framework for understanding how Connected Planning can be put into action across different functions and planning processes within an organization.
Connected Planning in the Finance Function
This week, you'll explore ways in which Connected Planning is being implemented within the Finance function of an organization. After an overview of Finance's current and emerging role, we'll cover five key Connected Planning use cases for Finance. For each one, we'll explain the use case, who is involved in executing its planning processes, the value Connected Planning offers, and one or more real-life case studies.
Connected Planning in the Sales Function
In this module, you'll explores ways in which Connected Planning is being implemented within the Sales function of an organization. After an overview of the role of Sales, we'll cover six key Connected Planning use cases for Sales. For each one, we'll explain the use case, who is involved in executing its planning processes, the value Connected Planning offers, and one or more real-life case studies.
About the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
This Specialization is for business professionals and students who are building business strategy and planning skills. It’s also ideal for senior leadership who need insight beyond basic business modeling and scenario planning to capture value from their strategic planning and budgeting processes. Through three courses, you will cover the principles and benefits of Connected Planning, learn from real-life Connected Planning case studies from a wide range of industries and functions, and explore the organizational imperatives critical to successful Connected Planning adoption. Together, these courses will prepare you to drive a Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
