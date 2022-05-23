About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How Connected Planning links strategy, decisions, processes, and data across an organization

  • Why and how each organization's Connected Planning implementation journey is crafted to its unique needs

  • How a Connected Planning approach can generate benefits in Finance, Sales, Supply Chain, and Human Resources, as well as for the overall organization

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Disruption
  • Business Planning
  • Strategic Planning
  • Connected Planning
  • Business Strategy
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Anaplan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Connected Planning in Action

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

A Framework for Connected Planning

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Connected Planning in the Finance Function

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 34 min), 34 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Connected Planning in the Sales Function

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 93 min), 45 readings, 13 quizzes

About the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization

Connected Planning for Business Transformation

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder