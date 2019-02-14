FL
May 22, 2019
Excellent course! I found it very useful. It really builds a super strong foundation to think about this User Motivation and UX. The word Gamification is something that some people like and some hate.
BM
Jun 16, 2017
Very structured and interesting class about gamification. Kevin is a very engaging teacher and this course was perfect introduction to gamification. I highly recommend the course. Thank you very much!
By Víctor F M R•
Feb 14, 2019
The course itself is not bad, if you do not have previous knowledge in gamification. It's a good introduction that covers a few important aspects of this relatively new discipline. But you can feel many times that many of the lessons are already out of date (just take a look at the examples the teacher provides) and the situation of the market the teacher describes is gone. There are new issues and new challenges. Another important flaw, from my point of view is that he doesn't delve into the analysis of the examples, which would be much more practical, useful and interesting than trying to cover the course with this kind of pseudo-academic patina.
By Connor L•
May 28, 2019
Enjoy your $95 pay-wall at the end (*before* the end, I mean) of the section 1 quiz. The material so far was hardly insightful, and they want learners to pay for $95 of value they can't even see after only getting through mayyyybe $3 worth of value. The first two sections re-hash the same points over and over "What is gamification? What is gamification not? for 30+ minutes and then section 2: "What is gamification? What is gamification not?" The course was, from the looks of it, filmed in 2008 and not update one bit since then, and therefore has a ton of outdated information, statistics, etc. They're always talking about things being "new and emerging" when, by now, they're from a prior decade. Gag me with a spoon. Why would I or anyone else pay $95 just to see the rest of this course when the first section or two of it is utterly incompetent except for referencing a few factoids about the concept of a game from ancient philosophers which anyone could Google to grasp the same concept of. Definitely insulted that this course is asking twice the price of game design courses and music production courses I've taken on Coursera for not even a third of the quality of content. I'd pay $25 tops for this course if the rest of it is anything like the pre-paywall portion of it. And that's the problem: how could I know? I can't see beyond the first quiz. I'll just have to assume it's all trash and move in and lament the time I wasted being led to a surprise pay-wall. Coursera, this has severely tarnished my impression of your platform. Do not let this course continue to exist in the ways I've described here any longer.
By Karen S•
Aug 30, 2020
This was the most awful course I have ever taken. I don't know why he didn't "GAMIFY" a gamification class to show what a gamified class actually looks like. The class was more of a boring business model course with a lot of plugs to his and friend's products. I gained nothing of value. Total waste of time and money. Not to mention it is completely outdated. Don't waste your time or money.
By Eduardo P•
Nov 21, 2015
to much theoric, i was expecting for something more technical. With more examples, infographic, maybe tools and design schemas showing how how to implement gamification, I saw another gamification courses that was much better than this.
By E. C C•
Aug 14, 2017
Some outdated material, but overall a good introduction to the concepts of Gamification.
By Thomas B•
Jun 29, 2016
Very little that you can actually bring to the proces of using gamification in your studies or work. Each video is trying to sell you either the professors own book, or the course. The tests too are very low-skilled. The worst course i have ever taken on coursera. I dont want to pay for it, even i have completed the entire course and all the test questions. It's a waste of bot time and money.
By Anshuman G•
Jul 2, 2017
It was an interesting learning session - it gave me a more structured approach to gamification concepts which I can further use in Human Computer Interaction / User Centered Design approach in UX.
By Dotan F•
Jan 8, 2016
Could not go beyond the 3rd lecture.
I have been taking some courses on Coursera lately, so I have some references, and this one is somewhat problematic.
After about 30 min. I felt it is not going anywhere.
If that 30 min. was suppose to be an introduction -it is a bit long.
By Martin C•
Feb 13, 2017
Assignments have been thought as open questions in a multiple choice formats.
By Susan M•
Jun 23, 2016
boring
By Adriano L V•
Apr 30, 2020
Great course, many insights, great examples and case studies. Full of interesting and motivating elements. A bit too long, on my opinion, maybe splitting in two easier and faster sessions could help.
By iHappy•
Nov 5, 2018
Lost interest halfway trough the Week One.
This course is a bit too long and it doesn't get to the point right away. I mean, I came here because I wanted to learn the basis and actually apply it to my life. I am not interested in listening to all the history about gamfication... it's not like I will ever need that in my life, and it won't help me at applying this to my life.
Tried skimming trough the rest of the course but I have found more of the same.
Honestly, it was fun at the begging but than you went overboard with all the unnecessary talks about the stuff that's useless.
So, for anyone reading this, if you are look for in depth description of Gamfication, this course is for you. On the other hand, if you are interested in only the basics, save yourself some time and just googl "Gamification", you will find many useful articles which might help you to get started.
By Janet B•
May 25, 2017
1) Transcripts are not accurate and do not meet ADA standards. There are LOTS of spelling errors, such as"GEMIFICATION" or "GAMEIFICATION" and not even close on Theory names or multiple personal and business names. Without accuracy, it is impossible to find key terms in the transcripts for a quick review or to study content in more details - at my own pace.
2) Seems odd that a course on gamification does not use some of those principles.
3) Course seems a bit dated - with several references to things popular 5 -8 years ago - and lacks recently revised references to newer content. More history than the cutting edge of current trends.
4) Ok as an introductory course but its description does not clearly indicate it as such.
5) Lynda.com has a better (and sorter) overview of Gamification for Learning (with Karl Kapp) which is more specific to what I truly need to know.
By Daryl P•
May 10, 2021
As someone who has specialized in Gamification, specifically its use in Higher Education, and produced celebrated learning design content throughout Europe for the last 10 years, I am heavily disappointed in this course.
The videos are pretty dull, to the point were I found it a struggle to force myself through them. The content itself is also dubious and I wouldn't rely on it for information regarding Gamification. I also find it worrying that the lecturer constantly talks about the amazing benefits of Gamification in work, education and a whole tirade of social situations but cant seem to use it in their own course, which feels quite frustrating to work through.
The quizzes are also badly made and worded. If you require a learner to choose one option then only give them one option, using multiple tick boxes is confusing and unhelpful... not challenging.
I've seen Kevin talk on a number of subjects from Blockchain, Bitcoin and Business Ethics, and he is incredibly knowledgeable and informative, but this is a big let down. Much better to do Yu-Kai Chou Octalysis course if you're interested in Gamification.
By Blanka M•
Jun 17, 2017
Very structured and interesting class about gamification. Kevin is a very engaging teacher and this course was perfect introduction to gamification. I highly recommend the course. Thank you very much!
By Shailesh S•
Dec 14, 2015
Awesome course. Contents, format, presentation, examples, narrative, depth. Learned a lot. Absolutely appreciate the knowledge shared by Professor and the efforts of all the people involved. One of the best courses I have taken so far and I'd highly recommend it to others. Some things which will make it even better - 1) maybe the whole course (learning/participation) itself could have been gamified 2) providing slide deck and notes for us to refer to 3) more involvement in discussion forums 4) some changes in language of questions and choices offered 5) direct involvement by CommunityTA etc for answering questions or clarifying things 6) Assignment #3 should have been in the week of Design (not application). 7) Providing summary points at the end of each lecture 8) maybe reduce # of video lectures per week. 9) Last but not least - offering "Certificate of Accomplishment" (free), not just paid ! We'd have felt nice to see the certificate and showing it off to our friends/colleagues (actual use of the things we learned in this course !). Thank you !!
By Zhichao Z•
Dec 25, 2015
这是我第一个MOOC的证书，超开心！
以下是我这六周以来学这门课的感受，希望对大家有帮助啦
其实很早之前就听说过mooc了，因为在我们学校大二的物理课有一部分成就是要上mooc上做这门课的题目才能拿到的。但是那时候并没有对其他的课程有太大兴趣。一直到现在大四稍微有点自己的时间就开始到处找东西学，就找来这了。
学这门课的初衷是因为我本身就是个忠实的游戏玩家（这门课的第一个镜头是WOW更是深得我心），而且我当时正在因为自己平时学习效率不高，没有办法很好的执行自己订下的计划，希望能自己设计一个比较游戏一点的方式来激励自己，所以就入了这门课。
总得来说，为期六周的这门课内容还是挺多的，比较系统的讲了游戏化的概念，产生及流行的原因，作用的内在机制，一些具体的设计步骤和方法，还有和游戏化密切相关的一些法律和伦理问题，虽然因为课时比较短，一些内容没能说得很深入很透彻，但是大体还是把整个游戏化系统都讲全了。
给我留下深刻印象的有这么几点：
1.老师很萌很幽默，经常一个人对着镜头傻笑个不停哈哈哈哈哈
2.每一次上课，每一个方面的内容，老师都会举出非常多的例子来辅助说明，其中不乏像可口可乐，TOYOTA，麦当劳等知名企业的游戏化案例，而且在说不同的课程内容时，老师会反复提出之前的例子，从不同角度来剖析这个案例。深刻而全面。
3.每一周老师都会邀请一个人做interview，有大学同事，有同样是游戏化领域的专家，也有在自己企业中成功运用游戏化的CEO，在课堂上现身说法，这些贴近生活的案例简直就是宝贵的教材，反观现在国内大部分教育，不是对着黑板就是对着课本，口可口可
4.这个课程的作业既有quiz，也有assignment，就是小作文。quiz的多选题比较难，错一个选项就全错，所以做作业的时候一定要谨慎再谨慎！小作文的话一开始上手会有些困难，毕竟有英语写嘛，建议大家不要太过于纠结语法啊时态啊这些东西，能够表达清楚自己的意思就行，反正如果你的英语水平一般，再怎么改还是会被那些英语母语的同学在互评的时候看穿，倒不如把时间和精力多放在怎么用文章的结构和关键词把自己的意思表达好。我认为这个才是最重要的。
5.推荐大家还是做做笔记，特别是老师PPT上的说明内容，很多都会考到，当然，能理解，变成自己的东西就最好啦。
By Maryna A•
Jul 21, 2019
One of the best courses I've ever had online. The topic of gamification is still new, so this course was the first and the only place where I could find all the necessary information. Every lecture contains a lot of data, so my strong advice is to follow carefully and make notes - you will definitely want ot get back to them. You will find articles, videos and books, advised by professor, if you want to dive deeper into the topic. This was also valuable to me, because there are a lot of books on game design, but you never know which ones are worth reading.
I work at the educational market, and I have already started implementing the principles of the course at my own course programs. I feel this is what I was looking for to make a boost for my business.
By Dzulhafiez I•
Nov 11, 2020
Hi , thank you for the course. I did received a lot of bad insults and experiences during my course of study especially by Pro Chinese Groups and Companies. As quoted by Trump "China has the Covid unleashed and has to be accountable" which I think it is true. However , I am joining companies like Ubisoft and EA games and so sad that they are being controlled by mainly hostile Pro China people. However , the course was very good.
By Bokang M•
Sep 27, 2021
This course is enough to prepare you for being a gamification consultant. It is very detailed and comprehensive. You're given most if not all tools, frameworks and theories that can be applied in different scenarios depending on your gamification project's context. Every theory and framework is presented with pros and cons so that you are equipped to make informed decision bases on your use case. This is a great course!!!
By Fleur Y•
Nov 1, 2021
J'ai adoré le cours du professeur Werbach ! Le contenu est très dense. L'approche est ludique (quelle mise en abyme !). Les exemples concrets sont nombreux. Les références sont accessibles. Qu'on soit novice en marketing ou en management ou expert, ce cours donne des pistes de réflexions intéressantes et un cadre formel pour construire des systèmes gamifié. Merci et Bravo !
By Tamari K•
Oct 10, 2021
Course is very good with great content and informative sessions. It gives you knowledge and useful sources to prepare theoretical basis and the assignments give you opportunity to transfer all the information in the 'real world' context.
By Fabrice L•
May 23, 2019
Excellent course! I found it very useful. It really builds a super strong foundation to think about this User Motivation and UX. The word Gamification is something that some people like and some hate.
By sapna j•
Jan 4, 2016
Insightful course, widens your horizon of thinking. After completion of this course I was able to understand and create many engagement activities in my profession of a Human Resource Officer.
By Behzad M•
Sep 10, 2021
a useful course that was full of case studies. the best syllabus that developed for gamification and behavior design. thanks coursera for this gamified course about gamification.