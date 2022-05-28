About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Computer and IT literacy.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the architecture, features, and benefits of data warehouses, data marts, and data lakes and identify popular data warehouse system vendors.

  • Design and populate a data warehouse, and model and querydata using CUBE, ROLLUP, and materialized views.

  • Identify popular data analytics and business intelligence tools and vendors and create data visualizations using IBM Cognos Analytics.

  • Design and load data into a data warehouse, write aggregation queries, create materialized query tables, and create an analytics dashboard.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Warehousing
  • Cube and Rollup
  • Business Intelligence (BI)
  • Star and Snowflake Schema
  • cognos analytics
Instructors

Offered by

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Data Warehouses, Data Marts, and Data Lakes

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Designing, Modeling and Implementing Data Warehouses

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Data Warehouse Analytics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Final Assignment and Final Quiz

4 hours to complete
3 readings

