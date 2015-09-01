About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

What you will learn

  • Agregar, importar y administrar datos y darles formato con Hojas de cálculo de Google

  • Filtrar, resumir y proteger datos en Hojas de cálculo de Google

  • Realizar cálculos y visualizar los datos de la hoja de cálculo

  • Usar las prácticas recomendadas para compartir y colaborar en Hojas de cálculo de Google

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
Spanish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Introducción a Hojas de cálculo de Google

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Cómo administrar datos con Hojas de cálculo de Google

21 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
25 minutes to complete

Cómo dar formato a un archivo en Hojas de cálculo de Google

25 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Fórmulas básicas, funciones y gráficos

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Cómo compartir su archivo de Hojas de cálculo de Google

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Cómo colaborar en Hojas de cálculo de Google

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder