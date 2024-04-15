The courseware is designed to equip participants with a profound understanding of Payroll and HR Management. Tally is a revolutionary product which has been created with the objectives of Simplify the Simplest, Greater Flexibility and New Look and Feel, and our course also describes the same. This comprehensive course in Payroll and HR Management provides participants with a thorough understanding of the intricacies involved in managing payroll processes and human resources using Tally.
Payroll & HR Management
What you'll learn
The fundamental concepts of payroll management and income tax regulations.
Significance of accurate payroll processing in an organizational context.
Learn how to create and manage employee profiles in Tally.
Master the creation and configuration of primary pay heads in Tally.
April 2024
12 assignments
There are 3 modules in this course
This module offers a comprehensive understanding of payroll management, income tax regulations, and their application in Tally. You can expect to gain hands-on experience in efficient payroll management, including mastering Provident Fund processes, Employee State Insurance, and more, all geared towards equipping you with essential skills in payroll administration.
14 videos6 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides a detailed overview of configuring Income Tax Pay Head Details in Tally and managing employee income tax declarations. You will gain practical experience in processing Pay Heads and delve into payment processes for salary, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax, and Income Tax, enhancing your mastery in payroll management.
9 videos4 readings3 assignments
This module offers you the skills to generate and analyze tailored reports for individual employees . Additionally, you will be proficient in generating summary reports covering Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax & Gratuity. Embark on a detailed exploration into the intricacies of Income Tax E-Return and Exceptions Reports, where you'll uncover valuable insights and enhance your understanding.
8 videos4 readings3 assignments
