Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited
Payroll & HR Management
Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited

Payroll & HR Management

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The fundamental concepts of payroll management and income tax regulations.

  • Significance of accurate payroll processing in an organizational context.

  • Learn how to create and manage employee profiles in Tally.

  • Master the creation and configuration of primary pay heads in Tally.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

This module offers a comprehensive understanding of payroll management, income tax regulations, and their application in Tally. You can expect to gain hands-on experience in efficient payroll management, including mastering Provident Fund processes, Employee State Insurance, and more, all geared towards equipping you with essential skills in payroll administration.

What's included

14 videos6 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a detailed overview of configuring Income Tax Pay Head Details in Tally and managing employee income tax declarations. You will gain practical experience in processing Pay Heads and delve into payment processes for salary, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax, and Income Tax, enhancing your mastery in payroll management.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 assignments

This module offers you the skills to generate and analyze tailored reports for individual employees . Additionally, you will be proficient in generating summary reports covering Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax & Gratuity. Embark on a detailed exploration into the intricacies of Income Tax E-Return and Exceptions Reports, where you'll uncover valuable insights and enhance your understanding.

What's included

8 videos4 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited
Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited
5 Courses18,372 learners

Offered by

Tally Education and Distribution Services Private Limited

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions