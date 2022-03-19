Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Sodium Reduction Strategies by Johns Hopkins University

This course will help guide policy makers, advocates, and program managers as they design, plan, and implement sodium reduction interventions to protect public health. We invite you to see what interventions have been proven at scale, what shows promise, and what lessons have been learned along the way from the implementation of sodium reduction strategies all around the globe. Our emphasis is implementation in settings with resource constraints. There are nine modules in this course. The first two modules set the stage with information on the science of sodium and context for lowering intake at a population level; the next five modules describe specific interventions; and the final two modules discuss comprehensive strategies in the wider context of public health, as well as tools for monitoring and evaluating interventions. Global Sodium Reduction Strategies was created by a team at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and is supported by the Resolve to Save Lives Initiative....
By Suryakant P

Mar 19, 2022

good

