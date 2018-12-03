Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Strategic Sales Management Final Project by Fundação Instituto de Administração

4.6
stars
23 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Course 5 – Strategic Sales Management Final Project. In this course, you’ll develop the final project of the specialization, which is an application of the whole set of concepts, models, frameworks, tools, and techniques discussed and practiced through the four previous courses. A business case provides the business context to serve as the reference to support your analyses regarding strategy, marketing, and sales integration. The case is adapted from a real-life experience. Having developed these analyses, you will follow the project instructions that lead you to the application of the concepts you have learned so far, and proceed to the sales planning processes to support the development of a sales guidelines, which will support the sales planning process in a later moment. The primary learning outcome of this course is to master concepts application to create sales guidelines, based on a structured analysis of a business case. The sales guidelines serve as the background of a sales plan structure, and they also connect the sales planning process to the strategy, at the same time that supports the development of a sales plan at a later moment. Whereas the sales plan structure may not be a detailed sales plan, it will provide all the aspects necessary to develop the sales plan later. The project will be peer-reviewed, and the instructions to develop it also bring the rubrics to develop the review....
By Gabriel T T M

Dec 3, 2018

I have made other specializations at Coursera and can guarantee that the FIA's Strategic Sales Management Specialization is one of the most robust available on the platform. The course combines theoretical foundation with practical work and provides the necessary basis for any professional who wishes to advance in a sales career.

By Jose L B P

Jan 17, 2020

Excellent Business Cases challenge in order to practice all learning topics. I really like the concepts and the application of this knowledge to my day to day activities. Highly recommend this complete Certification Program

By Gokul P

Jul 20, 2020

An amazing learning experience

By Antônio R I D

May 17, 2020

Very helpful course!

By Aabid A S

Jun 4, 2021

Really amazing.

By Manoj M

Jan 16, 2022

By Vinu p s

May 20, 2020

very nice

By Shawn C

Jul 23, 2020

Good reviewing for the last four courses, and make clear with the interior linking.

By Thiago B

Jan 8, 2020

I actually didn't like this final project course. We've been through exhaustive assignments and quizzes on the previous four courses and what this one does is only to introduce more quizzes and peer-review assignments, presenting very subjective and open-ended questions. I really liked the previous courses, so I was expecting something new, but even the case study is the same of the module one. It's more boring than helpful.

