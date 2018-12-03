By Gabriel T T M•
Dec 3, 2018
I have made other specializations at Coursera and can guarantee that the FIA's Strategic Sales Management Specialization is one of the most robust available on the platform. The course combines theoretical foundation with practical work and provides the necessary basis for any professional who wishes to advance in a sales career.
By Jose L B P•
Jan 17, 2020
Excellent Business Cases challenge in order to practice all learning topics. I really like the concepts and the application of this knowledge to my day to day activities. Highly recommend this complete Certification Program
By Gokul P•
Jul 20, 2020
An amazing learning experience
By Antônio R I D•
May 17, 2020
Very helpful course!
By Aabid A S•
Jun 4, 2021
Really amazing.
By Manoj M•
Jan 16, 2022
By Vinu p s•
May 20, 2020
very nice
By Shawn C•
Jul 23, 2020
Good reviewing for the last four courses, and make clear with the interior linking.
By Thiago B•
Jan 8, 2020
I actually didn't like this final project course. We've been through exhaustive assignments and quizzes on the previous four courses and what this one does is only to introduce more quizzes and peer-review assignments, presenting very subjective and open-ended questions. I really liked the previous courses, so I was expecting something new, but even the case study is the same of the module one. It's more boring than helpful.