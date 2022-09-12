In this course, you will undergo a deeper dive into marketing, looking at it from a strategy perspective. In our previous course, you were able to understand the nature of marketing, as well as its implications and perspectives. Now, in this course, you will apply those concepts, dive deeper within them, and make more sense of marketing in terms of the general strategy of your company.
There are 5 modules in this course
In the first week, you'll be looking at marketing from a strategic standpoint, understand why it's important to use it effectively, and how to look at the ethics behind it.
7 videos4 readings2 quizzes2 discussion prompts
In the second week, you'll take a deep dive into B2C markets and clients, and how to use strategic marketing to develop strong value propositions for them.
3 videos2 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In the third week, you'll take a deep dive into B2B markets and clients, and how to use strategic marketing to develop strong value propositions for them.
3 videos2 readings1 quiz2 discussion prompts
In the fourth week, you'll look at advanced topics in strategic marketing: globalization, culture, and customer centricity. These are excellent outlooks you need to have as you design your strategies, and they are great tools to have in your toolkit.
5 videos4 readings2 discussion prompts
In the final week, you will be spending a lot of time developing your final project and putting all of your knowledge into practice.
1 video2 readings1 assignment
