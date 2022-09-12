Fundação Instituto de Administração
Strategic Marketing
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Strategic Marketing

Taught in English

Course

Lucas Lobo

Instructor: Lucas Lobo

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
27 hours to complete
3 weeks at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 5 modules in this course

In the first week, you'll be looking at marketing from a strategic standpoint, understand why it's important to use it effectively, and how to look at the ethics behind it.

In the second week, you'll take a deep dive into B2C markets and clients, and how to use strategic marketing to develop strong value propositions for them.

In the third week, you'll take a deep dive into B2B markets and clients, and how to use strategic marketing to develop strong value propositions for them.

In the fourth week, you'll look at advanced topics in strategic marketing: globalization, culture, and customer centricity. These are excellent outlooks you need to have as you design your strategies, and they are great tools to have in your toolkit.

In the final week, you will be spending a lot of time developing your final project and putting all of your knowledge into practice.

Instructor

Lucas Lobo
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

