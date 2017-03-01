課程將協助學員熟悉行銷及顧客關係管理的基本概念，並透過介紹行銷策略 (STP) ，了解品牌管理的應用及實務。
行銷典範轉移: 變動中的消費世界 (Marketing in a changing world)National Taiwan University
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
行銷本質及典範轉移 （上）
第一講分為上下兩部分，上半部分主要介紹行銷的基本概念與原理。下半部分討論行銷驅動及驅動市場，另外，行銷典範在過去幾十年來的移轉，以及當前互聯網興起的變動環境下，改變消費市場的五種力量。
行銷本質及典範轉移 （下）
行銷策略 （上）
第二講主要介紹行銷策略中，如何進行市場區隔、目標市場選擇以及市場定位。上部分主要涵蓋市場區隔，也將會介紹平手點與差異點的概念。在下部分中，將會討論市場定位，新力量對行銷策略的影響等主題。
行銷策略 （下）
經由活潑的課程解說發現到行銷的趣味性，以及各式演化及過程的理解，期待教授再多增加一些類似的課程!~:)
