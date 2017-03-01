About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

行銷本質及典範轉移 （上）

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

行銷本質及典範轉移 （下）

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

行銷策略 （上）

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

行銷策略 （下）

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 67 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 行銷典範轉移: 變動中的消費世界 (MARKETING IN A CHANGING WORLD)

Frequently Asked Questions

