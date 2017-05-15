MJ
Jul 23, 2019
Great course. But I was also hoping to get an in-depth analytical understanding of the second law of thermodynamics and the zeroth law as well. But I really enjoyed it and definitely learned a lot.
AM
Feb 24, 2021
Courses from the University of Michigan are always awesome. Hats off to Margaret Wooldridge, mam. Thank you so much, Coursera and the University of Michigan for making this outstanding experience.
By Jeremiah S•
May 15, 2017
Should have made it clear that without the book, you will not be able to simply watch the lectures and solve some of the extremely complicated math problems in this class. I really struggled through some sections of the class without access to the formulas to solve many of the problems that showed up on the exams.
By Jeremy D M•
Aug 2, 2019
If you already know thermodynamics and are looking for a refresher than this is probably for you. If you have no real exposure to this topic and want to learn it but may need a little help don't waste your time. It is amazing how many questions in the discussion go completely unanswered by the "staff" and you will get absolutely no assistance from anyone. Just pay your money and you figure it all out.
By YOGESH I•
May 8, 2020
Margaret mam has done excellent job. Nicely designed the contents and videos were really helpful to solve the questions in the assignments.Thanks to mam. and Please Add course on Heat Transfer.
By Thomas O•
Apr 11, 2018
Great practical information to thermodynamical processes and machines with many calculated examples. A bit light on the fundamental definitions, like entropy, but very good for hands-on work.
By Pawar A A•
Jul 19, 2020
By Taking These Course of thermodynamic, They fulfilled my knowledge about thermodyanamic law, properties. They gave more effective information that is useful for me as Mechanical Engineer.
By Andrew C•
Oct 27, 2016
Starts off great, but quickly jumps into really dense course material moving quickly between topics with few images or examples while watching the lecturer slowly scribble on the slides. I expected more discussions in the videos with variance between visual, heavy calculations at a slower pace and high-level applications. Quizzes are long and redundant and there isn't enough recognition of the relationship between climate change and thermodynamics.
By Ashish R•
Apr 18, 2018
Good Introductory Thermodynamics Course, I am an electrical engineer and had to take this course as a prerequisite for a graduate level course in renewable energy. The professor is top-notch and explains the concepts very well, the assignments are not very challenging but force you to think about the concepts introduced in the video lecture. I am waiting for a follow up course which will deal with the second law, exergy etc. in detail.
By Shivnand B G•
Nov 2, 2019
I like this course very much. This course helps me to clear my basic concepts of thermodynamics. I like the concept of this course is that, there is one hardware video in 7 and 8 week. So, my suggestion is to add one hardware video in each week related to the topic so it is very easy to understand the concept. This course is very important for me. Thank you very much to the Madam and the university.
By Nachiket D•
Feb 10, 2019
Excellent course on the fundamentals of energy analysis, accounting, and transfer! Highly recommended for engineers, scientists, and anyone curious about energy, sustainability, and the environment! Dr. Wooldridge does an excellent job breaking down seemingly complex systems using the fundamental analysis techniques that will be well-ingrained in you by the time you complete this course. :)
By Víctor G•
Nov 27, 2016
Excellent course, the topics are very nice selected, and the teacher (Prof. Wooldrige) is amazing; excellent teaching abilities. The grade exercises are nice, although some of them are not well solved. If they can put the solution after each test could be excellent. Nevertheless, I think this a must take course for getting the principal thermodynamics concepts or getting a review of them.
By Sriram B H•
Aug 15, 2017
Great intro course to thermodynamics. A follow up course with more advanced topics (2nd law, exergy etc.) would definitely be useful. A course at the graduate level would be very welcome!
By Vaibhav D A•
Jul 22, 2019
One of the Best Teachers ever I studied under!! I sincerely wish that we can get more courses by the same teacher on Coursera. I would be more than happy to pursue those courses.
By Maddie D•
Jun 18, 2017
The resources suggested to the students are difficult to use, and even require payment (the free trial only allowed 3 calculations, while the course requires 10+ calculations for the Week 3 quiz). Overall, the lectures seemed poorly planned out and lacked examples.
By Deleted A•
Mar 25, 2019
I had a minor in physics when I graduated from college about 32 years ago. Thermodynamics is one of the courses I would have needed to complete a major. I am taking this course just for fun and to broaden my knowledge of physics. Even though it has been a long time since I have done physics, the instructor has made the concepts so clear that I am not struggling. A serious effort is required but the presentation is very logical and there are plenty of good practical examples.
By Matthew M•
May 8, 2019
I feel the questions given in the assignments are not adequately covered in the lecture/given material. I find myself doing a lot of outside research to get through assignments. Quite a frustrating course for that reason. It might be helpful to add some more reading material that covers the assignment questions in more detail. I don't find any benefit in spending hours researching a simple problem that i could easily have learned had i been given adequate information to begin with. None of the subject material in this course is particularly difficult.
By Ismail H B•
Sep 30, 2017
It is quite a course that really gives the good understanding and brief problem solving capability about Thermodynamics. It also gives the mechanisms for energy generation, cycle process, states and so on. Moreover one can get a very important information and realities about world's energy bottlenecks and probable solutions. Dr. Wooldridge's undertaken to show these alternatives. But in this economic conjecture of energy generation, she becomes Don Quixot against windmills. Nonetheless, Dr. Wooldridge teaches the mechanism of these windmills. I hope her entropy lasts until the energy giants change their pathways to what she offers for the sake of inhabitable world.
By John K•
May 23, 2021
An outstanding course, to say the least. The course covers all introductory aspects of Thermodynamics, from very basics to numerical analysis of power cycles to the future of energy demands. The quizzes were challenging and required thinking, which was a positive as it helped develop critical thinking skills. The instructor was awesome and had a great grip on the subject. A little preliminary knowledge might be required for those studying thermodynamics for the very first time though.
By Mykola K•
Jun 20, 2017
Very good introductory course.
What i liked:
+ detailed and gradually explained basic concepts and laws;
+ lots of practical tasks in quizes;
+ Interesting info about world energy sources (the last week)
+ well defined amount of work per week for successful learning.
What i would like to be better:
- Would like to see more examples of real machines and processes (more pictures, videos, links to real world examples ), more interesting facts in field of thermodynamics and energy.
By Mridul M P•
Dec 23, 2016
The course is really helpful as a refresher for somebody who studied the subject 10 years back. I loved how the concepts were explained. Its a must recommend for any body who is going to study the subject in Undergrad to get good hold on concepts. Thanks for the course, It was something that I really needed at this moment in my assignment
By Abhinav P C•
Jul 14, 2020
Very well organized course with systematic explanations to the important topics of thermodynamics. The course focuses on the basic concepts as a result of which it becomes easier to understand the lectures step by step and also solve the numerical problems and the concept based question without any issues.
I am extremely happy to invest my time in this course. I shall express my heartiest thanks to the course instructor for explaining us in very detail. I am looking forward to join more such courses offered by 'University of Michigan' through 'Coursera' in the near future.
By MOHAMMAD S K•
Oct 12, 2020
This course was very beneficial for young graduates. It developed a strong basis for further learning in the field of thermodynamics because the practical application of this course is everywhere including combustion, internal combustion engines, and turbomachinery. I am eagerly waiting to learned advanced thermodynamics in the future. I would suggest you start an advanced course in internal combustion engines and hybrid vehicles as soon as possible.
By James M G A•
Nov 4, 2020
I really like how she teach though i'm sometimes confuse because it has advanced calculus that I will soon take, however she taught well that I understand all the concepts as well as having an application from real life helps a lot
My favorite part of the lesson was we she saw us an engine I now know what is the use of engine and it looks cool, it motivates me to pursue engineering more
By Rajat S•
Dec 28, 2016
Easy to understand and a must required basic course for Thermal Engineering. Pretty much focussed on Steam cycles only (but good for me). I would also say that it is not the course material but presentation of it, that makes a course interesting and I really liked that here. Thanks to all the good people involved in the making of it and above all to Prof. Margaret. Thank you!
By VIKAS V•
May 24, 2020
Course is quite good but i know some new thing should be involved in this course so that student can interact well with the courses and try to put some real life practical situation which is related to courses..
the overallcourses is quite good . I learn lot of thing from this courses.
Margaret Wooldridge , a good professor she tell the thing more effectively. thank you.
By Yash S C•
Jul 10, 2020
It Was very Helpful course for me as it Gave me a Detailed Idea About the Subject Thermodynamics Which will be very helpful for Me in my Academic Years Ahead Being In Mechanical Enginnering Branch from MITWPU.I want to Thank MITWPU for giving me an Opportunity to learn and Understand this very Important and Useful Subject.Thank you All For your Efforts And Dedication.