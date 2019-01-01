University of New Mexico Logo

University of New Mexico

As New Mexico’s flagship institution, UNM is a place where cutting-edge research and creative endeavors flourish. We empower our students to lead in tackling complex societal challenges, offering an exceptional education inspired by vision, scholarship, and creativity. UNM’s distinctive campus environment blend of culture and cuisine, styles and stories, people, pursuits and panoramas.

Courses and Specializations

Doug E Thomas, Ph.D.

Doug E Thomas, Ph.D.

Professor
International Management, Anderson School of Management
Eliseo (Cheo) Torres

Eliseo (Cheo) Torres

Professor and Vice President for Student Affairs
Greg Heileman

Greg Heileman

Professor and Associate Vice Provost
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Manel Martínez-Ramón

Manel Martínez-Ramón

Professor
Electrical and Computer Engineering
Mario del Angel Guevara

Mario del Angel Guevara

PhD Candidate in Spanish
Spanish and Portuguese
unm.edu
universityofnewmexico
unm
`` unmlive
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder