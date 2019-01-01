Hootsuite pour les débutants
Créer un compte Hootsuite et programmer des publications pour les réseaux sociaux
Utiliser l'éditeur et l'outil statistiques de Hootsuite
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Créer un compte Hootsuite et programmer des publications pour les réseaux sociaux
Utiliser l'éditeur et l'outil statistiques de Hootsuite
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser la plateforme Hootsuite. Vous serez en mesure de créer un compte Hootsuite et de découvrir les différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre le site web. Ce projet vous permettra de débuter sur la plateforme Hootsuite et de comprendre son utilité à travers plusieurs étapes que l’on verra ensemble. Ce projet est destiné à tous les niveaux mais surtout aux débutants et aux personnes qui aimeraient utiliser Hootsuite pour une première fois. Il est idéal pour les personnes souhaitant promouvoir leurs marques sur les réseaux sociaux à travers Hootsuite. L’objectif est de vous permettre de comprendre comment utiliser Hootsuite en détail.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Digital Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Digital Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte gratuit Hootsuite
Découvrir les différentes fonctionnalités de Hootsuite
Programmer des publications de réseaux sociaux sur Hootsuite
Poster instantanément des publications de réseaux sociaux sur Hootsuite
Découvrir l’outil Analytique de Hootsuite
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.