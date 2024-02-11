The Vulnerability Scanning with Nmap: Network Scanning guided project dives into the use of the Nmap tool, a popular free and open-source tool used for network scanning and security auditing. This project covers how to verify the installation of Nmap and the Nmap version on a system, as well as the basics of network scanning, host discovery, port scanning, service enumeration, operating system detection, version detection, and vulnerability detection using the Nmap tool. We’ll cover practical steps for network scanning that can be used to showcase your skills to a current or future employer.
What you'll learn
Verify the Nmap installation and the Nmap version installed on a system using the terminal
Perform basic Nmap scanning of a network to discover active hosts, open ports, and running services
Identify potential vulnerabilities on a network
Skills you'll practice
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Verify the Nmap Installation and Nmap Version
Access the Help Feature and Man Page for Nmap
Run a Basic Nmap Scan on a Target
Practice Activity: Run an Nmap scan on an Authorized Target and Reference the Man Page as needed
Run an Nmap Scan using Options
Output Nmap Scan Results to a File
Run a Customized Scan on a Target
Recommended experience
A basic knowledge of vulnerability scanning and an understanding of networking concepts, such as IP addresses, ports, and protocols, is recommended.
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Learner reviews
Reviewed on Feb 10, 2024
New to Security? Start here.
