This specialization is designed for individuals aiming to master the skills of ethical hacking and cybersecurity. The course aligns with the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v12 exam structure and prepares you thoroughly for the certification.
Ethical hacking is the authorized practice of probing systems to identify and fix security vulnerabilities. Organizations rely on ethical hackers to safeguard their networks and data, making this expertise crucial in today's digital landscape.
This is a 4-course series. Through these courses, you will explore topics such as information gathering, scanning networks, system hacking, malware threats, sniffing, social engineering, denial-of-service attacks, session hijacking, and more.
The specialization is designed for both beginners and professionals seeking to enhance their cybersecurity skills. It includes practical labs, quizzes, and an exam simulator to provide hands-on experience and prepare you effectively for the CEH v12 exam, alongside high-quality theoretical content created by industry experts.
Tools Covered: NMAP Tool, Advanced IP Scanner, Social Engineer Toolkit, Manual Web Attacks, Havij Tool, Metasploit, SNOW Tool, Quick Stego, BVM Tool for Virus, Cam Hacker Tool, LOIC Tool
Disclaimer: CEH, Certified Ethical Hacker, and CEHv12 are registered trademarks of the International Council of E-Commerce Consultants (EC-Council).
Applied Learning Project
The Certified Ethical Hacking (v12) program features 14 hands-on demos, covering information gathering, network and port scanning, phishing attacks, authentication bypass, password cracking, mobile hacking, cryptography, steganography, DoS attacks, and SQL injection. Key projects include automated phishing with Kali Linux, SQL injection using Havij, and authentication bypass. Tools used include NMAP, Burp Suite, and John the Ripper. The course is suitable for beginner to advanced levels, requiring basic networking, CLI familiarity, and introductory cybersecurity knowledge. Learners will gain practical skills to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities effectively.