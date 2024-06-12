LearnKartS
Certified Ethical Hacking (v12) Specialization
Certified Ethical Hacking (v12) Specialization

Master Industry-Standard Cybersecurity Skills. Learn the concept of ethical hacking, including penetration testing, footprinting, and reconnaissance, scanning networks, enumeration, system hacking, malware threats, sniffing, social engineering, web application hacking, and much more required for Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) v12 exam.

What you'll learn

  • Ethical principles, legal frameworks, and importance of ethical hacking

  • Techniques for reconnaissance, scanning, enumeration, and vulnerability analysis to identify system weaknesses

  • Methods for system hacking, malware identification, sniffing, social engineering, and evading security measures

  • Penetration testing, web application security, wireless network hacking, and reporting findings to stakeholders

Ethical Hacking Fundamentals

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Vulnerability identification

  • Implementation of countermeasures to protect against cyber threats

  • Understanding legal and ethical issues in cybersecurity

  • Conducting penetration tests

Skills you'll gain

Category: Penetration Testing
Category: Ethical Hacking
Category: Footprinting
Category: Cyber Security Assessment

System and Network Security

Course 24 hours

What you'll learn

  • Penetration testing methodologies

  • Strategies for bypassing network security measures with Evading IDS, Firewalls, and Honeypots

  • Malware detection techniques

  • Vulnerabilities in Internet of Things devices and networks

Skills you'll gain

Category: Honeypots (Computing)
Category: Evading IDS
Category: IoT Hacking
Category: Malware Threats

Advanced Cybersecurity

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand securing cloud-based infrastructures

  • Implement cryptographic techniques

  • Executing and mitigating DoS attacks to disrupt or deny access to services

  • Exploiting and defending against SQL injection

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cryptography
Category: Steganography
Category: SQL Injection
Category: Denial-Of-Service (DoS) Attacks

CEH (v12) Practice Projects and Exam Simulators

Course 413 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain practical experience and exam preparation.

  • Address real-world cybersecurity issues, applying skills to develop solutions

  • Demonstrate advanced cybersecurity skills in practical scenarios

  • Establishing proficiency as a skilled professional in the field

Skills you'll gain

Category: Exam Preparation
Category: Problem Solving

