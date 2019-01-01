Alibaba Cloud Academy
The Alibaba Cloud Academy is the Training and Certification arm of Alibaba Cloud. The Academy offers over 130 online and offline certification courses that prepare customers, partners, and developers to tackle Cloud solutions with Alibaba Cloud products. Online offerings include short free videos that introduce fundamental concepts of Cloud computing while “Clouder” certification courses teach and evaluate a user's ability to perform certain functions with Alibaba Cloud products. Our offline courses target corporate training, are offered in over 22 countries and nine languages and are delivered both by trainers of the Academy team as well as partners that we have trained. Finally, our professional certifications, that are studied online and taken at Pearson testing centers offline, are the highest level certification offered and wholly demonstrate a user's Alibaba Cloud capabilities. The Academy continues to keep in step with the fast-paced growth of Alibaba Cloud through creating new training and establishing partnerships with global education leaders.