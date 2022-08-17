Guide to DBA certifications

Database administrators are always in demand in today’s data-driven society. As an IT professional, you can position yourself to stand out in your field by earning one or more of the many DBA certifications available. Use this guide to discover the benefits of DBA certifications, common certifications you can pursue, and typical jobs and salary information for database administrators.
A database administrator (DBA) is the person responsible for managing a database environment. The DBA keeps the database organized and ensures it runs efficiently. Using a database management system, the DBA ensures all related applications have the data to function effectively. With so much of the digital environment today dependent on databases, this is important in many business IT environments.
Database administration includes oversight of essential data such as payroll and employee information, customer information, compliance resources, sales, and more. The DBA has to be attentive to detail, able to prioritize, and skilled in data security, management, and optimization.
Certification validates that you possess specific skills, knowledge, and experience using data. You typically gain certification by meeting particular prerequisites and passing an exam. Many different DBA certifications are available. If you’re considering a database role, it can be helpful to study a particular database in-depth for skills certification. You can prove your knowledge of Structured Query Language (SQL) and other types of databases and better understand the many types of data, such as structured, semi-structured, unstructured, and polymorphic.
A DBA certification can help administrators keep up with the latest in database design and theory. You can also expand your general operating system knowledge. A DBA certification is a testament to your DBA skills and can help you be more attractive to employers. With the certification, you may have greater success in your DBA career. Typically, certificates also help administrators earn more.
You can become proficient in many databases and seek certification for each type. A DBA can get certified by the manufacturer of a particular database or go the vendor-agnostic route.
Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM are the big players in database certification. Database administrators can benefit from testing their skills in one or more certifications.
This proprietary certification teaches the DBA operational aspects of cloud and hybrid platform solutions built by Microsoft SQL Server and Microsoft Azure Data Services. The required certification exam tests your ability to plan and implement data platform resources, implement a secure environment, perform administration using T-SQL, and more. Microsoft suggests those seeking this certification first familiarize themselves with Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals.
New Oracle database certifications are based on the company’s various server releases. It can be a good idea for a DBA to earn certification for more than one release. After all, different clients will be using different Oracle releases. The certification involves preparation for a 150-minute exam from Oracle. There are also Oracle database certifications at the associate and master levels.
This certification tests DBA skills on the Db2 product on the z/0S operating system. Qualifying individuals can perform database design and implementation, operation and recovery, security and auditing, and more. To prepare for the 90-minute exam from IBM, you might take the assessment exam or sample test and use the manufacturer’s study guide.
Many companies use the HANA system to manage relational databases and provide high performance and efficiency. You can pursue an associate, specialist, or Professional Certificate to help an organization make the most of its SAP HANA systems.
The Institute for Certification of Computing Professionals (ICCP) was founded in 1973 to create industry standards. The non-profit today offers several certifications to support high standards among DBAs. The different certifications related to data administration also come at several levels, from foundational to expert.
The primary certification from the ICCP, the CDP, evaluates your competency and currency on fundamental IT concepts. A certification that has been around for decades, originally known as the Certified Data Processor, the CDP is an independent validation of relevant information security skills.
A Big Data Professional certificate reflects the move to more extensive, more complex data-processing tools. This certification considers the challenges of capturing data, data storage, data analysis, search, sharing, transfer, and more. The administrator learns about data volume, variety, velocity, veracity, and value.
This ICCP certification focuses on managing data availability, usability, and integrity. Securing the data and establishing effective processes are also covered. The goal is to help the DBA enable high-quality data management throughout the life cycle.
A DBA needs to adhere to specific considerations when it comes to administering databases in the public sector. The PSDGP certification from ICCP focuses on US regulations and how to improve data governance for government entities and companies that work with them.
A CST certification demonstrates your ability to service hardware and systems software. This ETA Information Technology certification can be a good starting point for an entry-level database administrator and technician.
You can pursue a variety of roles associated with database administration. In 2020, the median pay for database administrators and architects was $98,860 per year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) [1]. The BLS predicts the job rate to grow 8 percent through 2030, which is as fast as average for all occupations. Glassdoor provides the following salary information in the US for DBA roles as of August 2022:
SQL database administrator: $106,945 total pay per year [2]
Senior database administrator:$129,760 total pay per year [3]
Database administrator: $104,231 total pay per year [4]
Database developer: $106,270 total pay per year [5]
Database engineer: $119,062 total pay per year [6]
Database consultant: $109,069 total pay per year [7]
Data warehousing specialist: $106,607 total pay per year [8]
Database technician: $88,498 total pay per year [9]
You can learn more through an online course if a database career appeals. You might begin with an Introduction to Relational Database and SQL. Expand your knowledge with courses like Databases for Data Scientists Specialization and Relational Database Design with the University of Colorado, Boulder, on Coursera.
You can get DBA skills from work experience, but typically you will need a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science. Certification isn’t essential, but it can help.
DBAs are responsible for critical business information. The resilience and reliability of a database can mean success or failure for an organization. So, the job can be a stressful and difficult one. If you’re up for being a database administrator, meeting the DBA certification requirements should be par for the course.
You may be able to get an entry-level position with an associate degree in database administration. A certification alone may be enough, but you can typically expect employers to be looking for a bachelor’s degree in a related field and relevant DBA certification.
