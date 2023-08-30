12 High-Paying Jobs in New York City

This article explores high-paying jobs in New York City and the average salary each position pays.
New York City is known for attractions like the Statue of Liberty, Broadway, and Times Square, along with its incredible cultural diversity. The fast-paced atmosphere attracts people to flock to the Big Apple from all around the world for tourism, lifestyle changes, and job opportunities.
The New York State Department of Labor’s statistics from January 2023 show that New York City has enjoyed a yearly job increase of more than 235,000 new roles in the private sector. Data shows that many jobs were gained in the fields of education, health services, and hospitality [1].
How do these abundant opportunities translate to salaries? Let’s take a look at some of the highest paying jobs in NYC and their average reported salaries.
Continue reading to find an overview of 12 high-paying jobs in NYC.
*Job outlook information is sourced from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and reflects US job outlook from 2021 to 2031. As a reference, the average expected growth rate for all occupations is roughly 5%.
Median salary: $225,580 [2]
Job outlook: 3% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, medical school, residency program
Physicians and surgeons are required to graduate from a bachelor’s degree program and a four-year accredited medical school before entering a residency program that can take from three to nine years to complete. In New York State, it’s also required to complete the US Medical Licensing Examination or the Comprehensive Osteopathic Medical Licensing Examination.
Physicians and surgeons work in private practice, hospitals, government, and other clinical settings. In this role, you would diagnose, treat, and prevent illness and injury while working with patients and other medical professionals. Specialties include pediatrics or cardiology, dermatology, and internal medicine, among others.
Median salary: $135,000 [3]
Job outlook: 28% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and physician assistant school, passing certification exam, licensures
A physician assistant must complete a bachelor’s degree and a physician assistant master’s degree program that includes classroom and lab instruction. Licensing is required in all states and candidates must pass the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE).
Physician assistants work in hospitals, outpatient centers, government, education, and physician offices. The job often requires standing or walking for long periods. In this role, you’ll work with patients to examine and treat illnesses and injury as part of a medical team supervised by physicians and surgeons.
Median salary: $132,150 [4]
Job outlook: 5% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in computer engineering or related field
An entry-level computer hardware engineer typically needs an undergraduate degree in computer engineering or a related degree program.
Computer hardware engineers work in the design and testing of hardware and systems to ensure the hardware works with its companion software. The job may require teamwork with other design and software professionals.
Median salary: $174,060 [5]
Job outlook: 6% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, DMD or DDS, completion of an accredited residency program
Dentists must either hold a Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) or a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) and complete a residency approved by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.
Dentists specialize in dental care, such as treating cavities and gum disease, preparing patients for crowns and dentures, and treating oral health. In this role, you will work directly with patients using various tools, including drills, digital scanners, x-ray machines, and lasers. You may also opt to specialize in areas such as dental anesthesia or oral and maxillofacial surgery.
Median salary: $170,110 [6]
Job outlook: 2% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in engineering at a minimum; experience in the field
Engineering managers can earn roughly 6% more in NYC than in other parts of the United States. The managers are responsible for coordinating the activities of engineering.
As an engineering manager, you may oversee many job duties and often work with others to ensure a project runs smoothly and within budget. You will oversee the development of new products, propose budgets, and may be involved in hiring and overseeing project staff.
Median salary: $130,070 [7]
Job outlook: 36% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree at a minimum
A data scientist needs a minimum of a bachelor’s degree in computer science, statistics, or a related field. Some employers may require a graduate or doctoral degree.
Data scientists collect and analyze data using various methods. In this role, you can choose to specialize in a particular area, such as machine building and research, and work in IT, sales, marketing, and any business or industry that relies on statistics. As a data scientist, you’ll work closely with other department professionals to analyze and interpret data.
Median salary: $136,630 [8]
Job outlook: 25% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree is common; some employers prefer candidates with a master’s degree
A software developer should have a bachelor’s degree in computer and information technology or a closely related field. Some employers may require a graduate degree.
As a software developer, you’ll design and develop software. Other common responsibilities include testing and maintenance, developing software upgrades, and working with programmers for coding applications.
Median salary: $239,200+ [9]
Job outlook: 6% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s or master’s in a relevant field of study; considerable work experience
As the top executive of a company or corporation, a bachelor’s or master’s degree is typically required. Large corporations may want a candidate to hold an MBA. Chief executives should have experience in management or supervisory experience.
As a chief executive officer, or CEO, you’ll oversee the daily operation of a company, organization, government department, or other industry, such as health care. You’ll help the organization set and meet goals and consult with board members and other executives.
Median salary: $212,290 [10]
Job outlook: 17% increase
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree
While some roles may require certifications or licensing requirements, a minimum of a bachelor’s degree is necessary for this position. Employers may want a candidate to have five or more years of experience.
As a financial manager, you’ll oversee accounting and managerial activities. You will work on budgeting and financial reports. You could also work your way into a supervisory role, overseeing staff members and advising them on financial decisions.
Median salary: $77,780 [11]
Job outlook: 23% increase
Requirements: No set requirements; a high school diploma is typically needed; some developers earn bachelor’s degrees or certifications in specific programming languages
A high school diploma and knowledge of HTML programming is typically all you need to become a web developer, however, some employers require a candidate to have a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field.
As a web developer, you’ll design websites, write the code, and ensure all applications work correctly. You could work on the back end of a system, choose to work on the front end, or both. You could also be a webmaster or an interface designer.
Median salary: $167,850 [12]
Job outlook: 15% increase
Requirements: A bachelor’s degree is typically the minimum requirement; some employers may prefer candidates with a graduate degree; some financial advisors require licensure
Requirements will vary depending on the organization and role you apply for. Most require candidates to have a bachelor’s degree in business or math, and having a master’s degree may offer career advancement. Most companies provide on-the-job training.
As a financial advisor, you’ll help businesses and individuals make financial decisions that might include investment opportunities, pension and 401K advice, and insurance. Depending on what you do, you may have to register with the state or get licensed. Certifications, such as the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) credential from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, may be helpful.
Median salary: $206,920 [13]
Job outlook: 5% increase
Requirements: High school diploma at a minimum; some positions require a bachelor’s degree; previous sales experience
Sales managers typically have a bachelor’s degree and sales experience. A sales manager oversees a sales staff and sets sales goals. The sales manager might participate in staff hiring and coaching or training.
In this role, you’ll oversee sales teams, helping to set goals and evaluate performance. You’ll also help resolve customer issues, create budgets, and create strategies for increasing the customer base.
Five different boroughs comprise New York City – Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island. Although New York City has a high cost of living compared to many other large cities in the United States and a competitive job market, it also offers a vast job market.
According to the most recent data from the United States Census, the city’s population was about 8.3 million as of July 2022 [14]. The census also shows that the median household income between 2017 and 2021 was $70,663, and 39.6 percent of the population over the age of 25 held a bachelor’s degree or higher. Additionally, the mean travel time to work for New Yorkers aged 16 and over was 41.4 minutes during this period.
When you’re ready to apply for a position in New York City, you’ll want to have an updated resume and a dynamic cover letter. You can brush up on your resume writing skills with the Writing Winning Resumes and Cover Letters on Coursera. The University of Maryland offers the course, and you can complete it in just 12 hours.
Thinking of moving to New York City for a technical job? Why not take the English Communication for Tech Professionals course offered by Arizona State University. You can improve your communication skills to help you in the technical industry.
If your resume needs polishing, you can Create a Resume or Curriculum Vitae with LibreOffice, offered on the Coursera Project Network. This is a two-hour Guided Project that lets you customize a resume and cover letter on the LibreOffice website.
New York State Department Department of Labor. “Labor Statistics for the New York City Region, https://dol.ny.gov/labor-statistics-new-york-city-region.” Accessed June 4, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Physicians, All Other in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Physicians,%20All%20Other&soccode=291229&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Physicians,%20All%20Other.” Accessed June 5, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Physician Assistants in New York City NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Physician%20Assistants&soccode=291071&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Physician%20Assistants.” Accessed June 5, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Computer Hardware Engineers in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Computer%20Hardware%20Engineers&soccode=172061&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY." Accessed June 4, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Dentist in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Dentists,%20General&soccode=291021&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Dentists,%20General." Accessed May 31, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Engineering manager in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Architectural%20and%20Engineering%20Managers&soccode=119041&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Architectural%20and%20Engineering%20Managers.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Data Scientist in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Data%20Scientists&soccode=152051&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Data%20Scientistsr.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Software Developer in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Software%20Developers&soccode=151252&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Software%20Developersr.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Chief Executive in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Chief%20Executives&soccode=111011&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Chief%20Executives.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Financial Manager in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Financial%20Managers&soccode=113031&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Financial%20Managers.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Web Developer in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Web%20Developers&soccode=151254&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Web%20Developers.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Financial Advisor in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Financial%20Specialists,%20All%20Other&soccode=132099&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
CareerOneStop. "Wages for Sales Managers in New York City, NY, https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Wages/find-salary.aspx?keyword=Sales%20Managers&soccode=112022&location=New%20York%20City,%20NY&keywordSearched=Sales%20Managers.” Accessed June 2, 2023.
US Census Bureau. “QuickFacts: New York City, New York, https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/newyorkcitynewyork.” Accessed August 21, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.