How to Show Promotions on Your Resume: Guide + Examples

Promotions are professional achievements that demonstrate your expertise and hard work. Learn how to highlight your promotions on your resume so they stand out to potential employers and pass applicant tracking systems without a hitch.
A promotion is proof that you’re a valuable team member whose work is noticed and appreciated by your employer. Putting a promotion on your resume can be an effective way to highlight your professional accomplishments to future hiring managers.
How do you actually show a promotion on your resume? And, how do you format promotions so that the automated systems scanning your resume can read them without trouble?
Ultimately, the way you put a promotion on your resume is dependent on the nature of the promotion itself. In this article, you will learn three approaches to putting a promotion on your resume:
By stacking job entries under one company header
By separating positions into separate sequential entries under different company headers
By separating positions at the same company with an entry for a position held at another company, if you left and returned to a company
You will also learn how each approach responds to the applicant tracking systems (ATSs) used by many hiring managers to filter resumes.
The following three approaches for listing promotions on your resume will help you decide the best strategy for your circumstances. You’ll also learn how well each strategy responds to the ATS.
While there is no one-size-fits-all solution, by reviewing these strategies you can decide what approach works best for you.
Stacked entries are job titles stacked on top of each other under one company header, with bullet points beneath that elaborate on your work experience.
This method is well-suited to promotions in which your title changes but your day-to-day activities remain the same. This might occur when an employer decides to adjust someone’s title to more accurately reflect their responsibilities and duties or when an employee’s contribution to the workplace is acknowledged with a title change that doesn’t alter their daily work.
1. Use one header for all the sequential positions you held at the same company.
2. Organize the job titles in reverse chronological order with the most recent at the top and the oldest at the bottom.
3. In a single bullet point, describe the concrete achievements that led to your job title change.
4. Use the rest of the bullet points to describe your duties and responsibilities.
|Template
|Example
|Company name, Years working
|Betty’s Baking Depot, Nov. 2017 - Present
|Title 1, Years working
|Store Manager, Dec. 2019 - Present
|Title 2, Years working
|Assistant Manager, Nov. 2017 - Dec. 2019
|• Promoted due to {concrete achievements}
|• Promoted due to excellence management during peak holiday seasons, improving overall store efficient by 20%
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
Stacked entries are not always the best for automated systems because the ATS can sometimes scan the postings inaccurately and mistakenly reformat them. Use this approach strategically when the benefit of stacking job titles outweighs the risk, such as when you are trying to keep your resume down to one or two pages.
Another method for showing promotions on a resume is to create separate sections for each position with different headers for the same company.
This method is well-suited to promotions that include both a title change and a change in the duties and responsibilities performed. Typically, this promotion shows career progression. For example, a common scenario for this kind of promotion is when someone moves from an entry-level position to a low-level managerial position or from middle to upper management.
This method is also suitable if you have made lateral moves to positions outside your normal wheelhouse, such as when a web developer at a tech company becomes a project manager in another department.
1. Turn each job into a separate entry with the different company headers, titles, and years employed in the role.
2. Describe why you got the promotion in a single bullet point, focusing on concrete achievements that led to your job title change
3. Use the bullet points to describe duties and responsibilities
|Template
|Example
|Company name, Title, Years working
|Betty’s Baking Depot, Assistant Store Manager, Dec. 2019 - Present
|• Promoted due to {concrete achievements}
|• Promoted due to excellence filling in management gap during peak holiday seasons, improving overall store efficiency by 20%
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|Company name, Title, Years working
|Betty’s Baking Depot, Cashier, Nov. 2017 - Dec. 2019
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
This method is well-suited to automated systems because most systems find it easier to read separate entries than combined ones and will not accidentally reformat them.
When using this method, make sure to consider whether the benefit of potentially crowding your resume with titles outweighs the dangers of stacking them in one entry.
Separate entries can also be used for promotions if you left a company but returned.
This method is best for people who left one company for another but returned to the first company at a later date. For example, a junior copywriter who left their employer for another ad agency but returned to their former employer as a senior copywriter could use this approach.
1. Turn each job into a separate entry with the different company headers, titles, and years employed in the role.
2. Use the bullet points to describe duties and responsibilities
Note: In this method, you don’t need to describe the reason for your promotion. The sequence of different positions will illustrate how you advanced.
|Template
|Example
|Company A name, Title, Years working
|Betty’s Baking Depot, Store Manager, Dec. 2019 - Present
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|Company B name, Title, Years working
|Dan’s Cooking Outpost, Assistant Store Manager, Nov. 2017 - Dec. 2019
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|Company A name, Title, Years working
|Betty’s Baking Depot, Cashier, Sept. 2016 - Nov. 2017
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
|• Duty
Because it uses clearly differentiated entries, the ATS will most likely not have difficulty reading promotions listed in this way.
