Cryptocurrency Explained: Definitions, Skills, and Opportunities

Cryptocurrencies have changed the way people interact with the digital world. The early history of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, shows explosive growth from $0.0008 to $70,000 in a little over a decade, with a lot of volatility in between [1].
There have been new and emerging opportunities for trading crypto or jobs in the sector. In this article, discover various cryptocurrency jobs, from technical to traditional business roles, and uncover ways to get involved in this industry. Whichever role you're interested in, get to know the definitions and fundamentals of how cryptocurrency works with this guide.
Cryptocurrency is a type of digital money used to trade assets and represent value. In order for cryptocurrency to remain authentic and legitimate, it uses cryptography to help maintain security during the verification, creation, and distribution of coins or tokens.
Cryptocurrency is generally not controlled by a third party, such as a bank, government, or company, making it a decentralized currency. Some are coins, and some are a separate category of cryptocurrency called tokens. To understand what cryptocurrency is, learn more about how the technology works.
Cryptocurrencies have similarities to traditional money, like the USD, GBP, and EURO. Each banknote in these currencies has a serial number that allows it to be tracked, and each cryptocurrency coin also has a unique number too. When that unit of cryptocurrency is transferred between parties or to a digital wallet, it gets tracked. Only around 20 percent of US transactions were in the form of physical money in 2021 [2]. The majority of money sits as records in databases, just like cryptocurrency.
Blockchain technology makes cryptocurrencies possible, securing transactions in a distributed ledger (a database held across many computers) without needing third parties. Cryptocurrencies are a way of storing and transacting value. They don’t require banks, credit card companies, or other intermediaries.
Blockchains are digital ledgers that record cryptocurrency transactions. The blockchain grows as completed blocks are added with new data in chronological order. The data is also immutable, making it unchangeable or removable to ensure that it’s secure and is a system that can’t be tampered with. Major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, have many computers storing the data, meaning that the transactions are almost impossible to falsify.
How blockchains work
When you send a cryptocurrency payment to another person’s digital wallet, the transaction details are in the blockchain across the entire network of computers, known as nodes. Blockchain nodes across the network confirm the status of coins. If someone interferes with one node, the rest of the nodes will easily identify it as holding incorrect data. An attacker needs to change data in more than 50 percent of nodes to change data in the cryptocurrency network. Therefore, the more extensive the distributed ledger network, the more secure the cryptocurrency tends to be.
Cryptography technology is designed to keep unauthorized users from gaining access to information. This is the crypto part of cryptocurrency. Cryptographic processes encrypt and decrypt data using mathematic calculations. This helps ensure that only authorized users can access and alter the data.
Tokens and coins are cryptographic entities on a blockchain but with different economic properties. Coins are currencies that can be used to make transactions. Cryptocurrency coins, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), work like conventional fiat currencies.
Tokens are digital assets with specific uses within a particular platform; they contain a value assigned to them and often come with specific utility functions. For example, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic tokens tied to a digital or physical asset.
Uncertainty and instability around the global markets at a macroeconomic level reflect in the crypto market. The total number of cryptocurrencies in May 2022 approached 19,000, with a $1.75 trillion combined market capitalization [3]. By November 2022, the total number of cryptocurrencies was 21,844(9,314 were considered active or valuable), with a combined market capitalization of $830 billion. [4].
The cryptocurrency market has served as an investment vehicle for those speculating on this new asset class. Cryptocurrencies have prices based on the value they are perceived to have, just like gold or USD, and on supply and demand. However, they are a new asset class and at the mercy of more factors that can change the global perception of them. In its short history, cryptocurrency prices have been swayed greatly by tweets from Elon Musk, for example.
Bitcoin and Ethereum have been around for a long time, released in 2009 and 2015, respectively, and have built a large community of users and developers. While it's difficult to predict which cryptocurrencies will be the most valuable in the future, these eight are currently valuable as of February 2023 [5]:
Bitcoin (BTC)
Ethereum (ETH)
Tether (USDT)
US Dollar Coin (USDC)
Binance Coin (BNB)
Cardano (ADA)
Solana (SOL)
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Job websites and crypto companies advertise different roles in the cryptocurrency sector, including developers, architects, analysts,, and more. Instead of pursuing specialist jobs in crypto technology, you could also work in the traditional business sector, such as human resources, marketing, journalism, and more. Take a look at some of the technical jobs in the cryptocurrency sector and their respective average annual US salaries:
Artificial intelligence engineer: $101,947 [6]
Blockchain analyst: $75,452 [7]
Blockchain architect: $101,546 [8]
Blockchain consultant: $74,462 [9]
Blockchain developer: $90,648 [10]
Blockchain engineer: $100,687 [11]
Cryptocurrency analyst: $64,162 [12]
Cryptocurrency manager: $84,039 [13]
The qualifications you’ll need to work in cryptocurrency will depend on your target job. For example, to work in a technical cryptocurrency role, such as a software developer or blockchain architect, you’ll need technical skills like competence with programming languages, blockchain, databases, and machine learning. Many job advertisements list the following skills as requirements for the position:
Java
Python
Amazon Web Services
C/C++
You can learn these skills in bachelor's degree programs in computer science and related majors. However, it’s also possible to learn and demonstrate these valuable skills through practical experience on projects and courses.
Cryptocurrencies are issued through a mining process in which computers (miners) solve complex mathematical problems. When you solve a problem as a crypto miner, you earn a small quantity of cryptocurrency. The process of crypto mining is essential to the security and stability of many cryptocurrencies.
People buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies on platforms called cryptocurrency exchanges. You can exchange crypto for other assets, such as fiat or other digital currencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges operate 24/7 and often charge lower fees than traditional stock exchanges.
