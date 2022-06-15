React Developer Salary Insights: From Entry-Level to Senior Engineer

Use this article to explore average salaries for React developers by level of experience and location. Read on to learn about occupational requirements and expected growth.
A React developer is a front-end software developer. They work with the JavaScript library React to build user interfaces (UI) and user experiences (UX). Sometimes they are referred to as React.js or React JS developers. Primary responsibilities for React developers include designing, coding, and testing applications for web and mobile environments. If you are interested in web development and design, a React developer position could be an excellent fit.
React developers work in the computer and information technology industry. Between 2020 and 2030, the number of jobs in this field is expected to grow by 667,600 [1]. Some of the most rapidly growing occupations in this field are software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers. These professions have an above-average estimated growth rate of 22 percent [2]. As of May 2022, there were 19,000 React developer jobs listed on Glassdoor [3].
The average React developer salary in the US is $97,858 per year [4]. Additionally, Glassdoor reports an average supplemental pay of $13,462 annually. Additional pay calculations could include profit sharing, bonuses, or commissions. This figure raises the average annual compensation for React developers to $111,502.
|US City
|Salary
|San Mateo, CA
|$141,087
|Juneau, AK
|$138,387
|Boston, MA
|$138,127
|Santa Monica, CA
|$136,390
|Quincy, MA
|$136,383 [5]
Many React developers pursue degrees in computer science or a related field of study. Examples of degrees for aspiring React developers to pursue include a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and a Master of Computer Science. Higher education can prepare you for an entry-level role and strengthen your resume. However, employers may also accept experienced workers and those with Professional Certificates in web development instead of a degree. The following few sections outline the career path of a React developer from entry-level to senior engineer.
The average annual salary for someone with 0-1 year of experience as a React developer is $87,812. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $113,027. Qualifications for entry-level React developers may include:
Basic knowledge of object-oriented programming languages like Java, Python, and C++
Familiarity with database concepts
Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field or demonstrated technical ability
Try not to feel discouraged if you don’t yet qualify for an entry-level position. Consider expanding your skill set and earning a certificate in one of the disciplines mentioned above, such as Object-Oriented Programming Concepts.
course
In Object-Oriented Concepts, we will introduce the core concepts behind modern, object-oriented, programming. We will discuss objects, classes, messaging, ...
4.7
(53 ratings)
2,343 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Methods, Computer Programming, Classes, UML
The average annual salary for someone with 1-3 years of experience as a React developer is $82,373. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $124,163. Qualifications for mid-level React developers may include:
A few years of experience in front-end web development
Strong understanding of UX and design principles
Experience working on an Agile team with other engineers
Ability to write modern and maintainable code
The average yearly salary for a React developer with 4-6 years of experience is $88,339. Combined with the reported additional pay, the average annual compensation rises to $123,048. Qualifications for senior React developers may include:
Familiarity with data flows and component driven architectures
Experience building responsive, scalable websites and applications
Ability to troubleshoot and report issues for short and long-term resolution
Capable of translating non-technical business requirements into software designs
Although React developers typically focus on front-end development, many senior-level engineers are full-stack developers. Full-stack developers can work on both the front end and back end, or server-side, of an application. You can gain important technical skills to become a full-stack developer with the Full-Stack Web Development with React Specialization from the University of Hong Kong.
specialization
Build Complete Web and Hybrid Mobile Solutions. Master front-end web, hybrid mobile app and server-side development in three comprehensive courses.
4.7
(7,338 ratings)
44,677 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Bootstrap (Front-End Framework), Node.Js, Jquery, SASS (Stylesheet Language), Authentication, Mongodb, Express.Js
Although React developer salaries can vary based on location, many software development positions are fully remote. When you begin searching for a new role, consider expanding your search to encompass in-person and remote opportunities. Stay current on industry trends to be a competitive candidate. Trending skills and technologies can indicate areas of expertise that employers value highly. YouTube channels, social media, and blogs created by industry experts can be excellent resources for job seekers.
Another way to achieve a high-paying React developer salary is to demonstrate the value of your skill set to employers. Follow the tips below to enhance your resume and obtain the compensation you deserve.
1. Build a portfolio. React is an open-source JavaScript library, meaning that anyone can use it. Developers can use several open-source tools to independently create projects, applications, and websites. If you want to become a React developer, consider highlighting your expertise by adding some of your best work to a portfolio. Then, you can present a tangible demonstration of your skills along with your resume.
2. Earn a Professional Certificate. You can increase your competitiveness as a job candidate while gaining additional expertise with professional certificates. One example of a relevant course for a React developer is Google’s UX Design Certificate.
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(34,490 ratings)
459,612 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
Gain the skills you need to succeed as a React developer with Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s online course Front-End Development with React.
course
This course explores Javascript based front-end application development, and in particular the React library (Currently Ver. 16.3). This course will use ...
4.7
(3,223 ratings)
157,442 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
