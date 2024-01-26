Is Computer Science Hard?

Thanks to higher-than-average salaries, faster-than-average job growth, and fewer barriers to entry compared to similarly high-paying careers, such as medicine or law, computer science attracts many students.
Computer science remains a popular major, especially for students who enjoy solving complex problems. However, computer science has also gotten a reputation for being a difficult bachelor’s degree to earn because it combines theoretical and practical subjects with courses on learning how to program.
In this article, we’ll review what makes computer science a challenging major, how you can prepare yourself for the unique challenges of earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science, and alternatives to consider if a four-year degree is not the best option for your needs.
Earning a computer science degree has been known to entail a more intense workload than you might experience with other majors because there are many foundational concepts about computer software, hardware, and theory to learn. Part of that learning may involve a lot of practice, typically completed on your own time. Let’s review two of the biggest reasons why some students find computer science hard.
As a computer science major, you’ll likely learn how to program, which means learning a new language. There are many popular programming languages in use today, but the top computer science programs often teach Python and Java.
Let’s use Python as an example. It takes two to six months on average to learn the fundamentals of Python, and mastering the language can take years. While you may learn about Python in class, you’ll likely need to dedicate extra time to become more proficient. Fortunately, learning one language can make it easier to learn others—and you’ll notice many professional programmers know more than one.
Although the specific courses you’re required to take for your computer science major will differ by department, you can expect to take a mixture of programming and mathematics courses [2, 3]. Some institutions also require a handful of science courses, such as biology, chemistry, physics, or electronics.
|Programming course examples
|Math course examples
|Computer systems organizations
|Calculus
|Data structures and algorithms
|Statistics
|Computer engineering
|Linear algebra
|Product design
|Probability
The advanced concepts you’ll encounter in calculus or linear algebra may feel daunting. But don’t let that deter you from majoring in computer science. As part of your electives, consider taking classes like precalculus to help prepare you for the more rigorous math classes you’ll take for your major. If you’d like extra help with math, many colleges and universities offer free tutoring services for students. It’s also a good idea to speak with a college advisor about your concerns and see if they can recommend a strategy to help you successfully complete your major.
There are a few ways to make studying computer science and earning your bachelor's degree in the subject more manageable. Let's go over them.
Taking an introductory computer science course may help you grasp important concepts and feel better prepared for more advanced courses in your major. Review your college or university’s course catalog to see what’s offered and if you can enroll during the first or second semester of your first year.
You can also look into online tutorials or programming courses, such as the Fundamentals of Computing Specialization on Coursera. While most computer science departments don’t expect students to have any prior programming knowledge, you may feel more comfortable—and confident—with a bit of extra preparation.
If you’d like to become more familiar with programming, Princeton University’s Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose course will introduce you to many programming fundamentals and key computer science concepts.
Especially in the early days of your computer science degree, it may feel like there’s a lot to tackle and little time to do so. Get specific and create a schedule or routine to help you block off your time for your different responsibilities. Make sure you include time for classes, homework, programming practice, social activities, and rest.
Programming involves looking at code and catching minute errors buried deep within a long lines of it. Improve your attention to detail (a key skill for a career in computer science) by improving your focus. Use external tools, like lists, to stay organized and on task. Or look for games, like chess or Sudoku, to hone your focus. Programs like Lumosity and Elevate also offer a number of digital games designed to improve focus.
There will be times when the subject matter you’re learning may seem confusing or difficult. You don’t have to go it alone. Research whether there are tutoring resources you can take advantage of, partner with a classmate or form a study group, or connect with your professor or instructor during office hours to review tricky concepts. Asking questions along the way can make a big difference while also helping you network with your peers and faculty members.
Studying computer science can be demanding, but earning your bachelor’s degree in computer science has rewards—personal and professional.
Beyond the core education you should receive as part of your computer science bachelor’s degree, you may also develop important skills to apply your career. The biggest skills those working in computer science use are:
Technical writing
Critical thinking
Judgment and decision-making
Mathematics
Project management
Analytics
Problem-solving
Creativity
Communication
Teamwork
Moreover, many of these skills—such as critical thinking and judgment—are highly valued transferable skills, meaning you can apply them to a number of jobs.
Computer science is a growing industry with lots of opportunities thanks to the increasingly digital nature of people’s lives.
A computer science degree can be quite versatile thanks to the technical know-how you develop as a result of your time in a program. You can pursue roles like computer systems analyst or software developer or a number of related professions in robotics, web development, video game design, cybersecurity, and data analysis.
Computer science professions tend to pay well. Let’s look at the average Canadian salary for the following positions on Glassdoor:
*Average salaries sourced from Glassdoor as of January 2024.
|Job title
|Average Canadian salary
|Web developer
|$62,602
|Network and computer systems administrator
|$68,865
|Computer programmer
|$70,470
|Computer systems analyst
|$74,664
|Database administrator
|$75,671
|Information security analyst
|$75,547
|Software developer
|$80,249
Dedicating four years to earning a bachelor’s degree in computer science can be a worthwhile pursuit, but it may not always be the best option to achieve your short- and long-term goals. This is especially true if you’ve already earned your degree in another subject, and you’re interested in pivoting to a computer science career. In that case, here are three alternatives to consider:
Attending an intensive program like a bootcamp can help you learn an aspect of computer science, typically in a much shorter timeframe than a bachelor’s degree. You can attend more general programming bootcamps to learn a language or focus on an area like web development, cybersecurity, or data science. Many bootcamps can prepare you for a career in the area of your choice and may feature job placement support.
Beginner-level certifications are industry-approved training programs that show your competency in a number of areas: IT, specific programming languages, network administration, and more. While more advanced certifications are available, if you’re looking for a foundation in an area of computer science, taking and passing a certification can be a faster way to gain important skills than a bachelor’s degree.
Whether you’re looking to change careers and have no prior computer science knowledge or advance in your career and want to develop specific skills in new areas, a Professional Certificate can help—and add to your resume credentials. Explore a number of computer science Certificates on Coursera, including the beginner-friendly IT Automation with Python from Google and Full Stack Cloud Developer from IBM.
Editorial Team
