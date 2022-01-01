ISAE-SUPAERO
Aerospace is an industry that includes space flight and aviation. It looks at the processes and designs that make it possible for people to travel in the aircraft that flies in the earth's atmosphere and the surrounding airspace. If you've seen an airplane in flight, you've witnessed the result of the work of aerospace engineers who are referred to as aeronautic engineers. Aeronautics is the branch of aerospace that describes flying within the earth's atmosphere. If you've watched space flights, such as the Apollo missions, on TV or the internet, you've seen the results of aerospace engineers known as astronautic engineers. Astronautics refers to travel in the airspace outside the earth's atmosphere.
Career opportunities that can arise from learning aerospace include aeronautics and astronautics engineering as well as aerospace technologist roles. Opportunities may also arise in public sector work through agencies like the FAA and in international trade work with companies that provide aircraft and aircraft components to other countries. There are also aerospace jobs to be found in aerospace research, aircraft design, and aircraft maintenance. Some career areas that are especially well-suited to the study of aerospace are mechanical engineering and engineers of aviation.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn about aerospace by providing a venue that lets you choose courses based on where you are in the study of aerospace while learning at your own pace. Aerospace courses may present beginner-level concepts that you need to know to move on to more advanced information, such as the study of thermodynamics and mechanical design, which are also offered on Coursera. The aerospace courses can help you learn how manufacturing processes, security, and electronics are applied in the fields of aeronautics and astronautics as well.
People who enjoy and practice analytical thinking are best suited for roles in the field of aerospace. People who tend to be perfectionists and who enjoy paying close attention to details tend to enjoy and excel at this type of work. Excellent problem-solving skills are required for many positions in this field. Jobs in aerospace also typically require a person to possess strong mathematical skills, especially when designing or testing aircraft.