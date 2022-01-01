Free
Buddhism is a religion based on the teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, also known as the Buddha. The religion's core philosophies aim to teach people how to live happy and peaceful lives through meditation and reflection. It is the fourth-largest religion in the world and has nearly 500 million followers. Eastern Asia has the largest concentration of Buddhists on the planet, most notably in the countries Cambodia, Thailand, Burma, and Bhutan.
It's important to learn about Buddhism if you have questions about the faith or if you want to understand the cultures of the people who follow it. Buddhist teachings and philosophy have influenced the building style, food, and celebrations found in places like Cambodia, Thailand, Burma, Sri Lanka, and Mongolia. As you learn the history of Buddhism and its underlying philosophies, you also build your knowledge of the people who adhere to the teaching.
When you learn about Buddhism, you develop deeper cultural awareness. This is an advantage if you work around people from other cultures. When you're aware of differences between cultures, you're able to communicate better and build trust with your colleagues so that you work more efficiently and productively. You also may decide to adopt Buddhist practices like meditation and mindfulness as you explore them and learn more about how effective they are for stress control.
Online courses help you learn about Buddhism by giving you access to the knowledge of experts from around the world. You can work through courses at your own pace and when it’s most convenient for you to concentrate on the material. Another advantage of learning about Buddhism through online courses is the way you can customize your education. You may choose to take a survey course that introduces you to the history and philosophy of the religion or target your learning to specific topics like mindfulness and meditation.