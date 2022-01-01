University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, ArcGIS, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Geometry, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Mathematics, Modeling, Spatial Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.8
(5.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Data Model, Data Visualization, ArcGIS, Map, Data Structures, Spatial Analysis, Data Management, Analysis, Geovisualization, Theoretical Computer Science, Geographic Information System, Statistical Programming
4.8
(4.9k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
The Pennsylvania State University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Data Visualization, Sales, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Analysis, Geovisualization, ArcGIS, Map, Account Management, Data Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Mapping, Statistical Programming
4.7
(229 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Exploratory Data Analysis, Geovisualization, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Software, Storytelling, Tableau Software, Visual Design
4.5
(6.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, ArcGIS, Business Analysis, Communication, Computer Vision, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Data Visualization Software, Geographic Information System, Geometry, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Map, Mathematics, Spatial Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.9
(2.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
SAS
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Analysis, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Business Intelligence, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Visualization, Forecasting, Geovisualization, Interactive Data Visualization, Machine Learning, Marketing, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, SAS (Software), Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.7
(888 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Algorithms, Analysis, Bayesian Statistics, Big Data, Bioinformatics, Business Analysis, Calculus, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Clustering Algorithms, Data Management, Data Mining, Data Structures, Data Visualization, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Financial Analysis, General Statistics, Geovisualization, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, SQL, Statistical Analysis, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Visualization (Computer Graphics)
4.5
(2.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
University of Manchester
Skills you'll gain: Data Visualization, Leadership and Management, Finance, Budget Management, Procurement, Innovation, Probability & Statistics, Epidemiology, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Supply Chain and Logistics, Geovisualization
4.7
(187 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
It's important to learn about cartography if you want to be able to incorporate maps into software programs or if you want to know more about the world's geography. Cartography is the art and science of drawing maps, and it is a fundamental of geographic information systems (GIS), including those that use the global positioning system (GPS). When you learn cartography, you will be able to include information about places in your work, whether through geo-visualization, map design, or data journalism. Cartography can help you add more information to analysis to include mapping, helping you and your organization make better decisions.
Career opportunities that arise from learning cartography are varied: Some are in mapping and map design, while others are in data analysis that uses satellite imagery and other geo-visualization. Many people learn cartography because they are interested in the role of place in history, politics, and society. Adding spatial analysis to their work can give them richer perspectives. Many computer programmers are interested in the fundamentals of GIS so that they can incorporate it into data acquisition and location-based services. It is also useful to understand the power and limitations of cartography if you will be using reports and making decisions based on it.
Online courses on Coursera can help you learn cartography in several languages and platforms, including Python, Kumu, and GeoDa. Some courses cover it from a programming perspective, while others look at the uses in spatial analysis, mapping, and geo-visualization. Cartography is also part of courses in history and society. Courses are offered at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels. They include lectures, readings, and projects so that you can apply what you learn. There are also Guided Projects so that you can demonstrate and apply the knowledge that you already have. Some courses stand alone, and others are part of Specializations and Professional Certificates.