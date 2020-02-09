Choose the Coding Project That Aligns Best with Your Goals
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming
- Status: Free
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Science, Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Mobile Development, Web Development
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Computer Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Python Programming, Data Analysis
- Status: Free
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Science, Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Web Design, Web Development
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming
Searches related to coding
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular coding courses
- Coding for Beginners: An Easy Introduction: IBM
- Introduction to HTML: Coursera Project Network
- Compose and Program Music in Python using Earsketch: Coursera Project Network
- Data Science Challenge: Coursera Project Network
- Build a mobile app with Google Sheets on Glide and no coding: Coursera Project Network
- Introduction to JavaScript: Coursera Project Network
- Introduction to Basic Game Development using Scratch: Coursera Project Network
- Python 101: Develop Your First Python Program: Coursera Project Network
- Data Science Coding Challenge: Loan Default Prediction: Coursera Project Network
- Create a no-code responsive website with Webflow: Coursera Project Network