Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Culture, Marketing, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Human Resources, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Regulations and Compliance, People Development, Research and Design, Communication, Market Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Social Media, Business Analysis, Finance, Business Psychology
4.8
(489 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Advertising, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Visual Design, System Security, Software Security, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Security Engineering, Storytelling, Data Analysis, General Accounting, Accounting, Communication, Extract, Transform, Load, Business Analysis, Operating Systems, Data Management
4.6
(369 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Communication, Research and Design, Critical Thinking, Analysis, Business Analysis, Change Management, Strategy and Operations
4.8
(148 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Contract Management, Creativity, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources, Law, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Media Production, Music, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Talent Management, User Experience
4.8
(4.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Brand Management, Business Analysis, Communication, Contract Management, Critical Thinking, Entrepreneurial Finance, Entrepreneurship, General Accounting, Human Resources, Law, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Music, Public Relations, Research and Design, Strategy and Operations, Talent Management
4.8
(3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Security Engineering, Software Engineering, Epidemiology, Human Factors (Security), Communication, Probability & Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Human Resources
4.7
(198 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Universidade de São Paulo
Skills you'll gain: Interfaces, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, User Experience, Java Annotation, User Interface, Design and Product, User Experience Design, Product Design, Business Psychology, Human Computer Interaction, Experience, User Research
4.5
(616 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Copyright is an aspect of intellectual property law that gives authors the exclusive right to make copies of an original creative work, typically for a period of years or even decades. The type of works eligible for copyright include novels, movies, paintings, songs, educational materials, computer software code, and more. Copyright protections are very important for supporting cultural development as well as innovation, as they enable creators in all fields to earn a living from their work.
Like culture itself, copyright law has had to quickly evolve to keep up with the changes of the information age. For example, in the music business, there have been numerous controversies in recent decades over whether the use of samples of other songs in recorded music is a violation of the fair use doctrine, which allows for the unlicensed use of copyrighted works under certain circumstances. Copyright is also becoming increasingly relevant for start-up businesses, as copyright laws are one of the most important legal protections for software programs.
If you’re a visual artist, writer, musician, songwriter, playright, or even a computer programmer, understanding copyright law is essential to your career. Creators can spend months or years developing a single work, but without copyright protections this work could be reproduced and sold by others without their consent. By providing enforceable legal protections against this scenario, copyright and intellectual property law enables creative professionals to earn a living.
The challenges of navigating intellectual property law has also created demand for lawyers with expertise in this field. Lawyers working in the world of entertainment and culture as well as the tech industry need to have a deep understanding of copyright law and its evolving applications, particularly when it comes to emerging fields such as digital art and music as well as technology and software start-up businesses. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, lawyers earned a median annual salary of $122,960 in 2019, making intellectual property law a highly-paid as well as interesting and rewarding career path.
Yes! There are many opportunities to learn about legal topics on Coursera, including courses and Specializations spanning multiple courses on copyright and intellectual property law. Whether you want to understand how copyright is applied in the music business and other creative fields, the world of education, or innovation in start-up businesses, you can learn from top-ranked schools like University of Pennsylvania, Emory University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Berklee College of Music. Regardless of your goals, Coursera lets you learn at a significantly lower cost than on-campus students, ensuring you’ll get a great deal on this valuable education.
If you're passionate about protecting your own work or the work of others, learning about copyright law might be the best course for you. Copyright law gives authors of intellectual property protection to encourage creativity. Copyrights apply to eight different categories of intellectual property, including literature, music, or dramatic works; pantomimes and choreographed works; pictures, graphics, and sculptures; sound recordings; motion pictures; computer programs; compilations and derivative works; and architectural works. If you are involved in the creation of any of those works, learning about copyright law gives you the insight needed to protect yourself.
There’s no single career path you can take after learning about copyright, but you could use it as a springboard for a career as a copyright lawyer or paralegal, artist, musician, architect, or computer programmer. Career paths include any number of positions that create intellectual property and authorship. A quick search of job listings on Indeed.com reveals a variety of types of positions in a range of industries, including A&R assistants at a music company, editors at a health care communications company, and creative assistants with a medical management group.
Copyright-related topics range from music to architecture to art to creative writing. Digital advertising, business innovations, content marketing, and website development are also related. Essentially, any topic related to the eight types of work covered by copyright could be useful for you to learn about, particularly if that’s where your interests lie. If you’re more interested in helping others protect their work, you might want to dive into copyright law, which is an area of law that protects authorship and creative professionals.
Many different types of businesses and organizations hire people who are familiar with copyright law, including educational institutions, insurance companies, entertainment groups, music labels, publishing houses, media companies, and marketing/communications businesses. You might also work on your own, either as a freelancer or as a creative professional.