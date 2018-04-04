Choose the Deep Learning Project That Aligns Best with Your Goals
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Data Mining
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Tensorflow
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Tensorflow
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning, Computer Vision
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Tensorflow
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular deep learning courses
- Deep Learning with PyTorch : Image Segmentation: Coursera Project Network
- Mining Quality Prediction Using Machine & Deep Learning: Coursera Project Network
- Image Super Resolution Using Autoencoders in Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Sentiment Analysis with Deep Learning using BERT: Coursera Project Network
- Deep Learning with PyTorch : Siamese Network: Coursera Project Network
- Deep Learning with PyTorch : Generative Adversarial Network: Coursera Project Network
- Transfer Learning for NLP with TensorFlow Hub: Coursera Project Network
- Tweet Emotion Recognition with TensorFlow: Coursera Project Network
- Fake News Detection with Machine Learning: Coursera Project Network
- Deep Learning for Real Estate Price Prediction: Coursera Project Network